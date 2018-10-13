1 in 4 Americans has a close family member they haven’t seen in a decade: report

One in four Americans have a close family member they haven’t seen in over ten years, a new study claims.



The new report of 2,000 people delved into the tradition of family reunions and holiday get-togethers to identify how families stay in touch. The results? Americans want more family time.



Of those polled, 22 percent have never had a proper family reunion and 74 percent sadly felt they had a close family member they had lost touch with that they’d like to be reunited with.

The study, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Pit Boss Grills, aims to get Americans firing up the grill this fall and reuniting with family over great food.

Currently, only 68 percent of those polled have ever managed to conduct a proper family reunion -- but 28 percent say get everybody together each and every year.



In today’s hustle-and-bustle world, catching up with extended family can be difficult, but folks value family time and are looking forward to reuniting. In fact, more than 58 percent of Americans reported being excited and looking forward to the opportunity to gather everyone together.



Reunions and family parties are also historically a hotbed for great food, and it’s nearly impossible to picture one without seeing a big plate of corn on the cob. The clear majority of respondents (87 percent) feel that food is important in bringing the family together. In fact, 48 percent even reported expecting to eat way too much food.

“Gathering around the grill is the perfect way to bring the family together,” said Jeff Thiessen, President of Pit Boss Grills. “Whether you’re making burgers or preparing your Thanksgiving meal on the grill, you’re making memories together, preparing something that can be shared and that’s special."

Nearly every respondent agreed that good food was “essential” to a good family party (84 percent), with grilling (42 percent) and games (33 percent) also the most popular essential activities at any get-together.

What do people expect beyond good grub at family get-togethers? Chats reminiscing about old times (50 percent), and some good, old-fashioned awkward politics banter (28 percent).

Let’s not forget those awkward conversations either…. The average American endures six awkward jokes at a family get-together with uncles taking home the crown of “worst joke tellers.”

Strange questions aren’t exempt either as Americans also report being asked two awkward questions about their love life.

This story was originally published by SWNS.