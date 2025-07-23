Wearable hydration monitor could help prevent heatstroke, scientists say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new wearable sensor could help people avoid the dangers of dehydration by alerting them when their bodies need more water.

Developed by researchers at the University of Texas, the non-invasive device continuously measures hydration levels in real time and wirelessly transmits the data to a smartphone, according to an SWNS report.

"Dehydration is a silent threat that affects millions of people every day," said Professor Nanshu Lu of the University of Texas at Austin, who led the study.

"Our wearable sensor provides a simple, effective way to monitor hydration levels in real time, empowering individuals to take proactive steps to stay healthy and perform at their best," she added, per SWNS.

The sensor uses a method called bioimpedance, which sends a small, safe electrical current through the body via strategically placed electrodes.

The current's flow depends on how hydrated the tissues are — hydrated tissue allows the current to pass easily, while dehydrated tissue resists the flow, according to SWNS.

"Arm bioimpedance is not only sensitive to hydration changes, but also aligns closely with whole-body hydration measurements," said study co-author Dr. Matija Jankovic, a post-doctoral researcher in Professor Lu’s lab.

"This means the sensor can be a reliable surrogate for tracking hydration levels, even during everyday activities like walking, working or exercising," Jankovic added.

To validate the device, the research team conducted multiple experiments, including a diuretic-induced dehydration study and a 24-hour real-life trial.

Participants were given medication to promote fluid loss. Their hydration levels were monitored via the wearable and compared to urine samples.

The device showed a strong correlation between changes in arm bioimpedance and total body water loss, SWNS reported. The findings were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The new sensor could offer an accessible and wearable alternative to traditional hydration tracking methods, such as urine or blood analysis, which are invasive, time-consuming and impractical, the researchers noted.

Hydration is known to be essential for regulating body temperature, maintaining organ function and supporting many other vital processes.

Even mild dehydration can impair concentration and performance, while severe dehydration may lead to serious health problems like heatstroke, kidney stones and cardiovascular issues, according to experts.

Beyond everyday use, the researchers believe the technology could benefit patients with chronic dehydration, kidney disease or heart conditions. Athletes, too, could use the wearable to stay safe and perform optimally, especially in hot weather.

While the current model tracks relative hydration changes, Professor Lu said the team aims to develop reference data for absolute hydration levels.

They are also exploring more advanced wearable formats, like breathable electronic tattoos or sweat-absorbing patches, to enhance comfort during long-term use.

"This is just the beginning," Professor Lu said, per the SWNS report. "Our goal is to make simple hydration monitoring accessible to everyone."