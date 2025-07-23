Clint Eastwood's longtime secrets of good health and longevity revealed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At 95, American movie star and film director Clint Eastwood is still going strong.

Celebrity biographer Shawn Levy, author of the book "Clint: The Man and the Movies," has written about the health practices that have contributed to the actor’s longevity.

In a recent Air Mail article, Levy noted that Eastwood is a "lifelong gym rat and fitness freak" who has also favored an "organic, low-fat diet" since the 1950s, "when alfalfa sprouts and yogurt were considered exotic."

"And in the 60s, he was touting the benefits of sushi," he added.

Eastwood has also practiced Transcendental Meditation daily, often twice a day, since the mid-1970s, even while working, according to Levy.

"Indeed, especially while working," he wrote. "All this while playing the Man with No Name and Dirty Harry and other such avatars of bloodshed."

Levy referred to Eastwood as a "man of contradictions" as he alternates between his rough-and-tumble movie roles and meditation sessions behind the scenes, describing how the actor has "mirrored the best and worst" of our "national character."

What is Transcendental Meditation?

Transcendental Meditation (TM) is a meditation technique that provides deep rest for the mind and body, according to the official TM website.

The meditative practice "dissolves stress" in the nervous system, which can improve brain function.

"After just a few minutes of TM practice, people typically feel more refreshed, clear-minded and ready for action," according to the website.

"Over time, consciousness develops, and we enjoy greater success and happiness in life. TM practitioners report inner peace, more creativity, better health and better relationships."

In a medically reviewed WebMD guide, experts share how the TM technique can help people avoid distracting thoughts and promote a state of "relaxed awareness" by using a mantra to focus attention.

Some TM supporters state that ordinary thinking is "transcended" and replaced by a "state of pure consciousness," where perfect stillness, rest, stability, order and "absence of mental boundaries" are achieved, the above source noted.

Potential health benefits of the practice can include reduced stress, anxiety and depression, as well as lower blood pressure and better sleep.

While TM, and even normal meditation, can be positive for overall health, experts caution that it should not be used as a singular treatment for certain conditions.

TM training is available through a nonprofit organization called Maharishi Foundation. Training involves multi-session group courses with a certified instructor.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Maharishi Foundation for comment.