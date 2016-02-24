Video captures moment mother 'fell completely in love' with premature son

A video of a mother holding her premature son for the first time has gone viral, amassing more than 7 million views and nearly 10 million comments since being posted about a week ago.

Love What Matters posted the clip on Facebook, and the group described the moment a woman named Jessica held her son Hugo, who had been born 10 weeks premature, for the first time.

"The Exact Moment She Fell Completely In Love With Him "This is a video of the first time Jessica held her 10 week premature baby, Hugo. After being delivered by c-section he was quickly whisked away to the NICU to be evaluated. Jessica was only briefly able to see him as she needed to recover as well. It wasn't until almost 60 hours later that Jessica was finally able to hold her baby boy for the first time.I took this video hoping to catch a moment, never did I anticipate seeing the exact moment that she fell completely in love with him. The bond between Mother and Son immediately solidified. I hope that this video can show people that Love is the most important thing in anyone's life. Without it we will simply exist, when the goal is to live." <3 A Love What Matters Original Video#LoveWhatMatters Posted by Love What Matters on Tuesday, February 16, 2016

“After being delivered by cesarean section, he was quickly whisked away to the NICU to be evaluated,” the caption reads. “Jessica was only briefly able to see him as she needed to recover as well. It wasn’t until almost 60 hours later that Jessica was finally able to hold her baby boy for the first time.”

The video captures Jessica overwhelmed with emotion as she bonds with her newborn son.

“I took this video hoping to catch a moment, never did I anticipate seeing the exact moment that she fell completely in love with him.”

Hugo was born Dec. 22, 2015 weighing 2 pounds 1 ounce. His family is chronicling his developments on a blog, Hugo's Journey.