Trump taps Nicole Saphier for surgeon general, dropping Casey Means' nomination

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President Donald Trump announced that he is nominating Dr. Nicole B. Saphier to serve as U.S. Surgeon General.

"I am pleased to announce that I am nominating Dr. Nicole B. Saphier to be the next SURGEON GENERAL OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA," he declared in a Thursday Truth Social post.

"Nicole is a STAR physician who has spent her career guiding women facing breast cancer through their diagnosis and treatment while tirelessly advocating to increase early cancer detection and prevention, while at the same time working with men and women on all other forms of cancer diagnoses and treatments," Trump continued.

"She is also an INCREDIBLE COMMUNICATOR, who makes complicated health issues more easily understood by all Americans. Dr. Nicole Saphier will do great things for our Country, and help, "MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN." Congratulations Nicole, our Country has long been waiting for you!" he concluded.

Saphier has been a Fox News Channel contributor.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.