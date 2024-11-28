5 tips to alleviate constipation after Thanksgiving from a top gut health doctor

Americans eat an average of 3,000 to 4,500 calories at Thanksgiving meals, according to estimates by the Calorie Control Council — and much of that comes from foods that are richer and heavier than people might typically eat.

For many, that can lead to digestive challenges in the hours and days following Thanksgiving — with constipation topping the list.

Even outside the holiday, the condition affects 42 million Americans each day, according to Dr. Daryl Gioffre, gut health specialist, celebrity nutritionist and founder of Alkamind in New York.

5 OF THE TOP SOURCES OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS AND HOW TO PREVENT IT

"In fact, the average person has 5 to 15 pounds of impacted fecal matter inside their gut," he said in a video shared with Fox News Digital.

If things aren’t moving like they should, it may be tempting to reach for the laxatives — but Gioffre cautions against that approach.

"When used long-term, laxatives can cause significant harm to your digestive system and overall health," he told Fox News Digital.

3 DIET AND HEALTH TIPS FOR SOMEONE STRUGGLING WITH IBS

"They work by forcing water from your organs into the colon to soften stools, which massively dehydrates your body and leaves vital organs like your kidneys and brain underhydrated."

Over time, this can lead to dependency, weakening the muscles in the intestines and making it harder for your body to have natural bowel movements, Gioffre said.

"Laxatives can also disrupt your gut microbiome, cause nutrient deficiencies and trigger dangerous electrolyte imbalances," he added.

The doctor shared with Fox News Digital his top natural tips for getting digestion back on track.

"Add these things on a daily basis, and I promise this will help you gently get the bad stuff out and move you into a much healthier, stronger gut state," he said.

1. Increase fiber intake

Fiber is critical to digestive health, according to Gioffre.

"When we have more fiber-rich foods, it's like brushing the inner walls of our intestines — and that's going to help us remove the constipation and get to where we want to go," the doctor said.

Constipation affects 42 million Americans each day.

Some of his suggested fiber-rich foods are quinoa, wild rice, sweet potatoes, root vegetables, and squashes like winter squash and spaghetti squash.

"Add fermented foods like kimchi and sauerkraut for probiotics and enzymes that optimize digestion," the doctor added.

When planning fiber intake, Gioffre’s guidance is to add half a cup per meal, not to exceed one full cup per day.

4 HOLIDAY NUTRITION TIPS FROM DR. NICOLE SAPHIER: 'EVERYTHING IN MODERATION'

The doctor also recommends what he calls an "internal shower shot," which is a mixture of 6 ounces of water, 2 tablespoons of chia seeds, the juice from one lemon slice and a pinch of sea salt.

"When you drink this on an empty stomach, it's going to go into all the little nooks and crannies of your gut … and it's going to help you start to detoxify and gently give you that ‘internal shower’ effect."

2. Reduce inflammation

"At the end of the day, we don't die of old age — we die of inflammation," Gioffre cautioned.

The doctor compared the gut to a "big, hollow tube."

"When it's open, you’re good. When you're inflamed, not so good."

Some plant-based foods that lower inflammation include chia seeds, flax seeds, hemp seeds, avocado and coconut oil.

"These are packed with omega-3s and medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), which reduce inflammation, support gut lining repair and lubricate the digestive tract to ease constipation," Gioffre said.

HOLIDAY GATHERINGS CAN LEAD TO STRESS EATING: TRY THESE 5 TIPS TO CONTROL IT

For those who eat animal products, the doctor recommends wild-caught salmon, mackerel, trout, anchovies and sardines.

He also offers a recipe for detox tea on the Alkamind website, which includes turmeric, ginger, pepper, lemon and his "Acid-Kicking Greens."

3. Add magnesium-rich foods

Magnesium is a nutrient that is commonly used to relieve constipation.

"It’s the fourth most abundant mineral in the body, but the biggest single deficiency in the American population," Gioffre said.

"Magnesium is a game-changer for digestion, brain health and beating constipation, yet the standard American diet is severely lacking it," Gioffre said.

The doctor recommends consuming magnesium-rich foods, including leafy greens like spinach, kale and chard, as well as green juice, green smoothies and green soups.

"These magnesium-rich powerhouses relax your intestinal muscles, soften stools and keep things moving, all while feeding your healthy gut bacteria," Gioffre told Fox News Digital.

"Water is essential for softening stools and promoting regularity, yet 90% of us are chronically dehydrated."

A high-quality magnesium supplement can also combat this deficiency and give the body the support it needs, he added.

"You can also do an Epsom salts bath, which is magnesium sulfate," he added, or apply magnesium lotion to the skin.

4. Stay hydrated

Hydration is "absolutely critical" for relieving constipation and promoting healthy digestion, the doctor told Fox News Digital.

"My mantra is solution by dilution first — water is essential for softening stools and promoting regularity, yet 90% of us are chronically dehydrated," he said.

"Think of your body like a wilting plant — when it lacks water, it struggles and dies, but when properly hydrated, it thrives."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Instead of turning to medications and laxatives for constipation, he recommends drinking more water.

"Aim for at least half your body weight in ounces of water each day to keep your digestive system functioning smoothly," he advised.

5. Keep moving

Movement is also key to promoting digestive health, Gioffre said.

"Physical activity increases blood flow to your digestive organs and stimulates bowel motility," he told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

One of his favorite, cost-effective exercises for relieving constipation is using a rebounder (mini trampoline).

"This gentle, low-impact exercise not only improves circulation, but also stimulates the digestive tract, helping to get things moving naturally," he said.

"Combining proper hydration with regular movement creates a powerful, drug-free strategy to support digestive health and prevent constipation."

When to see a doctor

If you suffer from persistent constipation that lasts for more than three weeks — even after making lifestyle changes like improving diet, increasing hydration and exercise — it’s recommended to see a doctor.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

Gioffre added, "You should also seek medical attention if you experience severe pain, blood in your stool or unexplained weight loss, or if constipation alternates with diarrhea, as these could indicate more serious underlying conditions requiring further evaluation."