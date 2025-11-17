Take a hike: Maine school trades detention for fresh air and exercise

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A high school in Maine is ditching detention in favor of disciplinary hikes.

As part of its "detention hikes" program, Morse High School in Bath, Maine, is offering students the option to go for a walk instead of sitting in a classroom as punishment.

The idea was sparked by school counselor Leslie Trundy last year, who is an avid hiker, according to a report by The Washington Post.

At first, the concept was met with doubts from students who thought the hikes on nearby trails might be "boring," sophomore Alexander Soto told the publication.

But the students reportedly took a fast liking to the alternative, enjoying the fresh air, wildlife and conversation with others. They also noted that the experience improved their mood.

"People seem really different in a good way at the end," Trundy told The Washington Post. "Kids have even expressed it to me. They’ve said, like, ‘That was really awesome, thank you.’ … Even if they’re not as vocal about it, I can tell that they’re in a better place."

The hikes reportedly span about three miles. Students stop for a break near a creek with snacks supplied by Trundy, who also brings along a poem about "starting anew."

One student, Elsie Nelson-Walling, told The Washington Post that she attended five detention hikes after getting in trouble for skipping class, as she "struggled to sit still in a classroom."

The junior reported that after completing the hikes, she felt more invested in school and volunteered to go on more hikes, even though she was not in trouble.

Fellow student Soto added that the "rush" he would feel after breaking the rules was replaced with a new perspective and relaxation from hiking.

Health perks of walking outside

Beyond burning calories, recent research has supported the benefits of walking for improved brain health.

A new study from Mass General Brigham found that even small amounts of walking could slow down the brain changes that lead to Alzheimer’s.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, psychiatrist Dr. Daniel Amen, founder of Amen Clinics in California, shared that walking induces blood flow to the brain.

Amen suggests "walking like you’re late," which could entail 30 minutes of alternating between three minutes of normal walking and three minutes of fast walking. This concept has also been called "Japanese walking."

"Do that five times for 30 minutes, and it increases blood flow to your brain," he said.

Exposure to sunlight and fresh air has also been proven to boost the immune system and support overall health, according to Dr. Roger Seheult, a critical care physician, pulmonologist and associate clinical professor at the University of California and Loma Linda University schools of medicine.

In a previous interview with Fox News Digital, Seheult referenced research from Japan that analyzed the "aromatic compounds" given off by trees, called phytoncides, which can have healing benefits for the body.

"If you're living in Manhattan [and] you were to go to Central Park once a week, studies show that these substances the trees give off can actually have an impact on your innate immune system for up to seven days," he said.

In addition to regulating sleep and boosting mood, certain spectra of light from the sun can have "dramatic effects" on the body's metabolism, research has shown.

‘Respectful’ discipline

An Oregon family recently went viral for disciplining their child with physical fitness after a young boy spoke back to his mother.

Although the approach was met with contradicting opinions from the public, the parents shared with Fox News Digital that using physical activity as punishment teaches "emotional regulation" and offers a healthy outlet when a child is feeling overwhelmed.

Educational psychologist and parenting expert Dr. Michele Borba reacted to the viral moment, noting that discipline is not one-size-fits-all.

In a previous interview with Fox News Digital, the California-based expert stressed that discipline should always be age-appropriate and tailored to the child, as making a child do strenuous exercise that they are not comfortable with would be considered inappropriate.

It is important for discipline to be delivered in a way that is both responsible and respectful, Borba added.

Fox News Digital reached out to Morse High School and Leslie Trundy for comment.