TikTok's viral '6-6-6' walking routine burns fat without grueling workouts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The latest in a long string of TikTok exercise variations has people swearing by the "6-6-6" routine.

Walking trends have exploded across social media, from the 12-3-30 treadmill challenge to the rise of Zone 2 training.

As Fox News Digital has previously reported, both emphasize sustainable, lower-intensity exercise that burns fat without punishing the body. The 6-6-6 walking method falls into this category.

VIRAL 12-3-30 TREADMILL TREND MAY BURN MORE FAT THAN RUNNING, RESEARCHERS SAY

"Personally, I use walking as a way to reset — it clears my head, lowers stress and keeps my body moving even on days when I’m not training hard," Los Angeles-based celebrity personal trainer Kollins Ezekh told Fox News Digital.

To try it out, begin with a calm six-minute warm-up, accelerate to a brisk walk for 60 minutes, and finish with a six-minute cooldown to transition the body back to a resting state.

While the workout is often done at 6 a.m. or 6 p.m., that timing is flexible and used primarily to anchor the routine in a daily schedule.

Walking is one of the simplest and most overlooked forms of exercise, Ezekh noted. "For a lot of people, just having that clear framework makes it easier to stay consistent."

"I’d look at this trend as a starting point, not the finish line."

As far as risks, he said there aren’t many — but he warned against jumping into the trend too aggressively. Those with knee, hip or foot issues should exercise caution.

"Posture and proper shoes are really important," Ezekh added.

While walking can be a great foundation, the body still needs strength training, mobility and variety, the expert pointed out.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’d look at this trend as a starting point, not the finish line," Ezekh said. "Use it to build consistency, then add on."

FORGET 10,000 STEPS — RESEARCH REVEALS THE REAL NUMBER YOU NEED FOR BETTER HEALTH

"The real benefit is in making movement a part of your lifestyle, in a way that’s sustainable."

Like the 12-3-30 treadmill method, which may burn more fat than running, the 6-6-6 challenge emphasizes consistency over intensity.

For most people, this style of exercise also lands in Zone 2, a training zone that Carmine Ciliento, a fitness manager at Crunch Fitness in New York, previously told Fox News Digital can be achieved by brisk walking.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Exercise at this intensity burns roughly 65% of calories from fat, according to Cleveland Clinic, making the 6-6-6 method an efficient fat-burning activity without the burnout of extreme training.

As with some of the other popular walking trends, there have been no formal clinical trials of the 6-6-6 routine itself, but walking is already backed by extensive science.

Research from the National Institutes of Health has shown that regular walking improves cardiovascular health, lowers blood pressure and helps manage cholesterol.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week.

This means a single hour-long walk a few times per week can put someone on track to meet that benchmark.