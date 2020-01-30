Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
State Department, citing coronavirus outbreak, raises China travel advisory: 'Do Not Travel'

The State Department on Thursday night raised its China travel advisory to "Level 4: Do Not Travel," citing the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

"Those currently in China should consider departing using commercial means. The Department of State has requested that all non-essential U.S. government personnel defer travel to China in light of the novel coronavirus," officials said in the advisory.

