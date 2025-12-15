‘Aggressive’ new flu variant sweeps globe as doctors warn of severe symptoms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Flu season is among us, and a new strain has emerged as a major threat.

Influenza A H3N2, or the subclade K variant, has been detected as the culprit in rising global cases, including in the U.S.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Dr. Neil Maniar, professor of public health practice at Boston’s Northeastern University, shared details on the early severity of this emerging strain.

MAJOR MEASLES OUTBREAK LEADS TO HUNDREDS QUARANTINED IN US COUNTY, OFFICIALS SAY

"It’s becoming evident that this is a pretty severe variant of the flu," he said. "Certainly in other parts of the world where this variant has been prevalent, it's caused some severe illness, and we're seeing an aggressive flu season already."

The variant seems to differ from prior strains of the flu, with heightened versions of typical symptoms like fever, chills, headache, fatigue, cough, sore throat and runny nose.

Subclade K is the "perfect storm" for an aggressive flu season, Maniar suggested, as vaccination rates overall are down and this year's flu vaccine does not address this specific strain.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

"The vaccine is very important to get, but because it's not perfectly aligned with this variant, I think that's also contributing to some degree to the severity of cases we're seeing," he said. "We're going in [to this flu season] with lower vaccination rates and a variant that in itself seems to be more aggressive."

"There's a lot of concern that this could be a particularly difficult flu season, both in terms of the total number of cases [and] the severity of those cases."

Because subclade K is "quite different" from prior variants, Maniar said there is less natural immunity at the community level, further increasing the risk of spread and severity.

Those who are unvaccinated are also at risk of experiencing more severe symptoms, as well as a higher risk of hospitalization, the doctor emphasized.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

In addition to getting vaccinated, the doctor recommends washing hands frequently and properly. While the flu can spread via airborne transmission, a variety of other illnesses, like norovirus, can stick to surfaces for up to two weeks, he added.

The holiday season also boosts the risk of infection, as gatherings, large events, and packed planes, trains and buses can expose people to others who are sick.

Those who are not feeling well or exhibiting symptoms should "please stay home," Maniar advised — "especially if you think you are in that contagious period of the flu or any of these other illnesses that we're seeing … whether it's norovirus or COVID or RSV."

"If you're not feeling well, stay home. That's a great way to recover faster and to ensure that you're not going to get others around you sick."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

For those who are unsure of their health status or diagnosis, Maniar recommends seeing a healthcare provider to get tested. Some providers may be able to prescribe medication to reduce the severity and duration of the illness.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"It's important that everyone stays vigilant and tries to take care of themselves and their families," he added.