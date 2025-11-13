Surge in whooping cough cases in southern state prompts health alerts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas health officials are sounding the alarm on a surge of a common childhood illness.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DHSH) revealed this week that there are nearly four times the number of whooping cough cases in the state compared to this time last year.

According to provisional data, Texas has had over 3,500 cases of whooping cough, also called pertussis, through October 2025.

This is the second year in a row that the state has reported high increases in cases, and the second year in a row that a health alert has been issued, according to DHSH.

Pertussis is a highly contagious respiratory infection caused by the bacterium Bordetella pertussis, according to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

It begins like a common cold, with a runny nose, sneezing and mild cough, but over time progresses to intense coughing fits that may end in a high-pitched "whoop" as the person gasps for air.

The illness typically goes through three stages: cold-like symptoms, violent coughs and then gradual recovery, per Cleveland Clinic.

While anyone can get whooping cough, complications are most severe in babies 12 months and under. Infants are more likely to be hospitalized and face even greater risk if they are immunocompromised or not vaccinated.

In babies, the symptoms may not include the classic "whoop" sound — instead, they may struggle to breathe or pause in breathing, says Cleveland Clinic.

Teenagers and adults can also catch it, often because vaccine protection has faded. They typically experience milder symptoms.

The CDC recommends pertussis vaccinations for all ages, and Texas health leaders stress that everyone should stay up to date to prevent fading immunity.

Pregnant women are advised to receive a Tdap shot during each pregnancy, ideally between 27 and 36 weeks, to help protect newborns, while adults in close contact with infants should also be vaccinated at least two weeks before exposure, per health officials.

Clinicians are encouraged to test anyone showing symptoms consistent with pertussis, though treatment can begin based on "strong clinical suspicion" or exposure. PCR tests are preferred because they are quick and widely available.

Early treatment — regardless of vaccination history — is key to preventing severe illness and stopping spread, officials say.