Obesity expert reveals the best way to decide if GLP-1s are right for you

Some experts believe that anyone could benefit from GLP-1 medications, as the popular drugs have become more widespread and accessible.

Others, however, warn that the decision to take the diabetes and weight-loss drugs should be based on health history and potential risks. So, how do you know if you’re a good candidate?

In an interview with Fox News Digital, obesity medicine specialist Dr. Rocio Salas-Whalen, M.D., author of the new book "Weightless," shared that the best way to determine the suitability of a GLP-1 is through body composition testing.

Most people associate success with the number on the scale, but this won't tell you what’s happening with your health, according to the New York City-based expert.

"Maybe you were losing muscle, maybe you lost water, maybe you lost a little bit of fat," she said. "Losing weight on the scale doesn't translate to being healthy. It's more about body composition."

Body composition machines are often found at doctor’s offices and even some gyms. The technology scans the body to measure the following three markers of health.

Skeletal muscle mass

Body fat percentage

Visceral fat

These measurements can pinpoint what in your body could make you sick or keep you healthy, according to Salas-Whalen.

"I perform a body composition on everybody who walks through the door," she said. "I want to see your visceral fat, which is the fat that surrounds your internal organs. It's pro-inflammatory fat, which increases insulin resistance [and] hyperinsulinemia (a condition where there is too much insulin in the blood relative to what the body needs)."

"And then I also want to see your percentage of body fat, meaning what percentage of your weight is fat."

This percentage should be around 28% or below for women and 20% or lower for men, according to Salas-Whalen.

Skeletal muscle mass is another important marker for health, encompassing the muscle that is built through diet and exercise.

"Muscle is an anti-inflammatory organ," the expert said. "It also decreases insulin resistance … [and] consumes 80% of your glucose."

The goal in weight loss is not just to lose weight, Salas-Whalen said, but to achieve body re-composition. This is why GLP-1s shouldn’t be handed out to just anybody — and especially should not be purchased online without the direction of a medical professional, she cautioned.

"If you have a good body composition, rest assured that you're getting all the benefits that somebody on a GLP-1 would," she said. "It’s not safe to use a medication that you don't have a requirement for."

Salas-Whalen said it's important to "know your numbers" after being evaluated for body composition, as the results may be surprising.

"Every patient's journey is going to be different," she said. "But I can tell you most people need it rather than don't … a lot of people will actually benefit from a GLP-1 than not."

The World Health Organization conditionally recommends long-term use of GLP-1 and related therapies (liraglutide, semaglutide, tirzepatide, etc.) for the treatment of adults living with obesity (BMI of 30 or above) as part of obesity care. It does not endorse these as general-use drugs for everyone irrespective of health status.