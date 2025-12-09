What to know about Cushing’s syndrome, which led to Amy Schumer's dramatic weight loss

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian Amy Schumer, 44, has recently come clean about her struggle with Cushing’s syndrome, leading to a dramatic weight loss.

Schumer's transformation has sparked conversation online, to which she responded in a now-deleted Instagram post that shut down speculation about cosmetic enhancements.

"I didn’t lose 30lbs — I lost 50," she emphasized on social media, adding that she does not get Botox or filler.

Schumer doubled down that her weight loss was not about her appearance, but about staying alive.

"Not to look hot, which does feel fun and temporary," she said. "I did it to survive. I had a disease that makes your face extremely puffy that can kill you, but the internet caught it and that disease has cleared."

"Sorry for whatever feeling it’s giving you that I lost that weight," she added. "I’ve had plastic surgery over the years and I use [Mounjaro]. Sorry to anyone they let down. I’m pain free. I can [play] tag with my son."

The actress also addressed her shifting hormones, saying that she’s "happy to share more if anyone has any questions about how I’m looking or feeling or where I am in my perimenopause process."

What is Cushing's syndrome?

Schumer previously revealed that she was diagnosed with Cushing's syndrome, a hormonal disorder that can cause extreme swelling, fatigue and potentially fatal complications.

Dr. Peter Balazs, a hormone and weight loss specialist in New Jersey, provided more details on the condition in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"Cushing's syndrome is caused by prolonged, high exposure to cortisol, which is your body's main stress hormone," he said. "Usually, the excess cortisol is a result of prolonged steroid use. We see this many times with patients who have some autoimmune disorder."

Balazs said the "key" to Cushing's syndrome is not just weight gain, but a "specific redistribution" of fat caused by too much cortisol.

Fat may be driven to the abdomen, chest, upper back (referred to as a "buffalo hump") or the face, sometimes considered "moon face," the doctor said.

Cortisol also breaks down protein, which leads to a thinning in the arms and legs. "Weight gain can be tough, involuntary and hard to manage," Balazs added.

Cortisol stimulates "hunger centers" in the brain, raises blood sugar and promotes fat storage, especially deep belly fat, according to the doctor.

Cushing's syndrome can also cause high blood pressure, bone loss and sometimes type 2 diabetes, per Mayo Clinic.

In addition to weight gain in certain areas, other symptoms may include pink or purple stretch marks on the stomach, hips, thighs, breasts and underarms, as well as acne, slow wound healing, and thin, frail skin that bruises easily.

Women with Cushing's syndrome often experience thick, dark hair on the face and body, as well as irregular periods. Symptoms among men can include a lower sex drive, reduced fertility and erectile dysfunction.

Mayo Clinic listed other potential symptoms, including extreme fatigue, muscle weakness, depression, anxiety, irritability, mood swings, trouble with concentration and memory, headache, sleeplessness, skin darkening and stunted growth in children.

Those with symptoms should contact their doctor immediately, especially if they are taking steroids to treat health issues like asthma, arthritis or inflammatory bowel disease, as these medications can exacerbate the condition.

Mayo Clinic has reported that the "sooner treatment starts, the better the chances for recovery."

For patients like Schumer, weight loss is typically not the main goal, Balazs noted, but it is a "critical sign" of successful treatment.

"The primary goal is to normalize your high cortisol levels," he said. "I believe Amy Schumer got treated first for her underlying problem. Once the cortisol is normalized, which is the most important step, there’s a role to use adjunct medications to decrease weight."

Among GLP-1s, Mounjaro is an "excellent choice to decrease deep belly fat and increase insulin sensitivity of cells," Balazs added.

