America’s obesity crisis meets the Ozempic boom as data reveals GLP-1 hot spots

With new agreements from President Donald Trump promising lower prices on popular weight-loss drugs, the use of GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic and Mounjaro could soon surge even higher — a trend already spreading unevenly across the U.S., with some states seeing greater uptick than others.

Based on insurance claims data from Purple Lab, a Pennsylvania health analytics company, a 2024 report published by GLP-1 Newsroom broke down the estimated number of weight-loss and diabetes drug prescriptions per state.

The prescription records came from both commercial and government insurers, and they don’t include people who paid cash, used telehealth providers, used compounded versions or were uninsured — which means the actual numbers are likely higher.

The report identified the following states where more than 15% of the state’s population received GLP-1 prescriptions for weight loss or diabetes control.

Take a look at the list below.

West Virginia - 24%

Kentucky - 22%

Louisiana - 20%

Oklahoma - 20%

Alabama - 19%

Mississippi - 19%

North Dakota - 18%

Alaska - 17%

Arkansas - 17%

Pennsylvania - 17%

Iowa - 16.5%

Michigan - 16%

Ohio - 14.5%

Georgia - 15%

Kansas - 15%

Tennessee - 15%

Texas - 15%

The highest GLP-1 usage rates were concentrated in the South, Midwest and Appalachia, likely due to their higher obesity and diabetes rates.

The report also identified these lowest-usage states, mostly in coastal and Western regions. Hawaii had the lowest overall prescriptions.

See the list below.

Florida – 10%

Maryland – 10%

Wisconsin – 10%

Washington – 9%

California – 9.5%

Nevada – 8%

Oregon – 8%

Arizona – 8%

Colorado – 8%

Utah – 8%

Rhode Island – 7.5%

Hawaii – 5%

Dr. Brett Osborn, a Florida neurologist and longevity expert who often prescribes GLP-1 medications to his patients, takes a daily microdose each day to promote heart health.

"These agents are primarily prescribed for type 2 diabetes, but the tides are turning — and soon, in my humble opinion, they will be used more to treat obesity (or categorically ‘overweight’ individuals), absent diabetes, although there is typically a high degree of crossover between the two conditions," Osborn told Fox News Digital.

The doctor also predicts that GLP-1s will soon be used to treat or prevent vascular disease, temper drinking, address gambling addiction, slow cognitive decline and likely as a complement to chemotherapy cancer treatments.

"Prescribing practices and indications are expanding rapidly, and therefore, we must be careful about our conclusions," Osborn said. "That said, my guess is that these medications are being prescribed more so in states such as Kentucky, West Virginia and other Midwestern states where obesity and diabetes are rampant."

Obesity rates by state

The Trust for America’s Health recently released its State of Obesity report, which is based on 2024 data from the CDC’s Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System.

The report lists the following 10 U.S. states as having the highest adult obesity rates, all of which are located in the South or Midwest.

In nine of the 10 states, at least 15% of the population have GLP-1 prescriptions, according to insurance claims data.

West Virginia - 41.4%

Mississippi - 40.4%

Louisiana 39.2%

Alabama - 38.7%

Arkansas - 38.4 %

Oklahoma - 37.9 %

Kentucky - 37.7 %

Tennessee - 37.2 %

Indiana - 36.9 %

Texas - 36.8 %

Overall, 19 states had adult obesity rates of at least 35%, compared with 23 states the previous year.

This was also the first time that no state had an adult obesity rate below 25%, according to the report.

Below are the states with the lowest rates of obesity, according to the report.

District of Columbia - 25.5%

Colorado - 25%

Hawaii - 27%

Massachusetts - 27%

California - 27.6%

Florida - 28%

New Jersey - 28.2%

Washington - 28.8%

Vermont - 29%

New York - 29.1%

"Structural barriers to healthy eating and physical activity need continued policy attention and investment," said J. Nadine Gracia, M.D., president and CEO of Trust for America’s Health, in a statement.

"It is vital that government and other sectors invest in – not cut – proven programs that support good nutrition and physical activity and ensure they reach all communities."

Fox News Digital reached out to GLP-1 manufacturers requesting comment.