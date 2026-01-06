Expand / Collapse search
Nutrition experts react to new food pyramid, and more of this week's biggest health stories

Top stories

→ Health experts react to the Trump administration's newly revamped food pyramid

Deadly superbug spreads across US as drug resistance grows

→ Common pain relievers may raise heart disease and stroke risk, doctors warn

split image of oats and fruit next to andrew huberman sitting on stage

The Trump administration announced on Wednesday the 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, putting "real food" back at the center of health. (Chance Yeh/Getty Images for HubSpot; iStock)

On the lookout

Flu cases spiked in New York State again this week, sparking warnings from health officials

→ Not all cancers should be treated right away, medical experts say

Dr. Ben Carson reveals he 'seldom' eats meat amid new food pyramid's protein push Video

Conversation starters

→ The shape of your butt is an indicator of key health risks — what does yours say about you?

→ Trending "analog bags" are being touted as replacements for smartphones

Healthy living

Experimental vaccine could save thousands of lives per year, scientist claims

→ Little-known prescription pill is helping Americans drink less alcohol

Quote of the week

"This is a big deal." 

Elon Musk announced that Neuralink — the brain implant chip that allows users to communicate using their minds — will start "high-volume" production this year, calling the step a "big deal"

