Flu hospitalizations hit all-time weekly high in densely populated state, officials warn

The New York State Department of Health has announced the highest number of flu hospitalizations recorded in a single week.

The state confirmed the uptick in hospital visits in a press release on Jan. 2, as flu cases continue to rise in the region and nationwide.

New York State, including New York City, has consistently tracked the highest numbers of recorded respiratory illness cases in the country for the last few weeks, according to CDC data. Several other states have climbed to the "very high" category for respiratory activity as well, as of the week ending Dec. 27.

RECORD-BREAKING FLU NUMBERS REPORTED IN NEW YORK STATE, SPARKING WARNINGS FROM OFFICIALS

The most recent data from the New York health department showed a total of 4,546 hospitalizations from Dec. 26, 2025, to Jan. 2, 2026 – a week-over-week increase of nearly 1,000. The prior week, the department announced the highest number of flu cases ever recorded in a single seven-day period.

In a statement, New York's Acting Commissioner of Health Dr. James McDonald noted the severity of this flu season compared to previous years.

"Almost 1,000 more people were admitted to a hospital during this most recent seven-day period compared to the prior week," he confirmed. "There is still time to get a flu shot, and remember, flu can be treated with antiviral medication if started within 48 hours of symptom onset [as] your doctor deems appropriate."

Health officials are pushing for Americans to consider getting the flu vaccine, as experts consider it to be a top line of defense for preventing viral exposure and spread.

In a previous interview with Fox News Digital, Dr. Neil Maniar, professor of public health practice at Boston’s Northeastern University, emphasized that it's not too late to get the flu vaccine, as peak season typically occurs in January.

"The vaccine still provides protection against serious illness resulting from the subclade K variant that seems to be going around," he said.

Even healthy individuals can become seriously ill from the flu, Maniar noted, "so a vaccine is beneficial for almost everyone."

"Individuals typically start to develop some degree of protection within a few days and gain the full benefit within about two weeks, so now is the time for anyone who hasn’t gotten the vaccine yet."

Flu symptoms can include fever, chills, headache, fatigue, cough, sore throat and runny nose.

A mutation of influenza A H3N2, called subclade K, has been detected as the culprit in rising global cases, causing more intense symptoms and higher risk of spread.

"It’s becoming evident that this is a pretty severe variant of the flu," Maniar said. "Certainly, in other parts of the world where this variant has been prevalent, it's caused some severe illness, and we're seeing an aggressive flu season already."

New York State recommends taking preventive actions to avoid flu infection. These include washing hands often; avoiding touching the eyes, nose and mouth; avoiding close contact with sick people; cleaning and disinfecting objects and surfaces; and staying home when feeling sick.