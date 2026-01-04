Not all cancers should be treated right away, medical experts say — here's why

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When someone gets a cancer diagnosis, the initial reaction is usually to undergo treatment as quickly as possible — but for some types of disease, doctors may recommend a more conservative approach.

For certain cancers, immediate or aggressive treatment can cause more harm than good, according to multiple medical experts.

For example, treating slow-growing tumors with surgery, radiation or chemotherapy could create significant side effects without a survival benefit.

"The fact that so many cancers will never kill you is not a justification for not knowing, because there is still plenty of room for 'watchful waiting,' as well as interventions that may improve quality of life even if they don't extend life," Dr. Marc Siegel, Fox News senior medical analyst, told Fox News Digital.

This is especially true as targeted cancer treatments emerge, which are more personalized and less likely to cause severe side effects, according to the doctor.

"The fact that cancers are occurring earlier is a justification for heightened screenings, not the opposite," Siegel added. "Information is power — what you do with that information is based on clinical judgment and the art of medicine."

Below are some types of cancer that may not warrant treatment, according to research and doctors’ guidance.

No. 1: Prostate cancer (low-risk)

While some types of prostate cancer should be treated right away, others are better addressed by "watchful waiting," according to Sanoj Punnen, M.D., a urologic oncologist with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Health System.

"With respect to prostate cancer, for most low-risk cancers (Gleason 6 or grade group 1), we recommend initial observation and surveillance rather than immediate treatment," he told Fox News Digital.

The Gleason score is a grading system that ranks prostate cancer cells in terms of how abnormal they are, with 6 being the lowest grade and 10 being the highest grade (barely resembling normal cells).

"For high-grade tumors like Gleason 8, 9 or 10, we believe they progress quickly, so we recommend treatment to prevent the risk of metastasis," said Punnen, who is also vice chair of research and a professor with the Desai Sethi Urology Institute at UHealth. "For low-risk tumors, we think they pose little risk, so we recommend just observation."

"But in the end, we can't be sure, so our approach to observation includes serial monitoring of cancer status with PSA, MRI and occasional biopsy to ensure the tumor isn't progressing."

No. 2: Ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS)

Also known as stage 0 breast cancer, DCIS is a non-invasive disease marked by abnormal cells in the lining of the breast milk ducts. The "in situ" is Latin for "in the original place," which indicates that the cancer has not spread outside the milk ducts.

For this precancerous, very early-stage breast condition, careful monitoring may be more prudent than immediate surgery, research shows.

A 2024 study by the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute found that active monitoring for DCIS resulted in similar quality of life, mental health and symptom progression over a two-year period compared to a standard surgical approach.

"These results suggest that in the short term, active monitoring is a reasonable approach to management of low-risk DCIS," the lead researcher said in a press release. "If longer-term follow-up supports the safety of active management from a cancer outcome standpoint, this approach could be considered as an option for women with this condition."

"But it is also critical that we understand how women feel when they are living with this ‘watch and wait’ approach and how it impacts their overall quality of life."

Other research has suggested that women with low-risk DCIS did not have a higher rate of invasive cancer after two years of active monitoring, although each patient should discuss their individual risk level with an oncologist.

No. 3: Indolent (slow-growing) lymphomas

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) is a type of cancer that starts in the lymphatic system, which includes the lymph nodes, spleen, thymus, bone marrow and other tissues.

Indolent lymphomas are those that "grow and spread slowly," according to the American Cancer Society.

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) recommends watchful waiting for asymptomatic, slow-growing follicular lymphoma, as a means of avoiding the toxicity of chemotherapy and immunotherapy until it’s absolutely necessary.

The Lymphoma Research Foundation confirms that doctors recommend "active surveillance" for some patients with slow-growing lymphoma.

"This approach may be started after the initial diagnosis or after relapse, depending on the situation," the foundation states on its website. "Active treatment is started if the patient begins to develop lymphoma-related symptoms or if there are signs that the disease is progressing."

Treatment should be started right away for aggressive (fast-growing) lymphomas.

No. 4: Chronic lymphocytic leukemia

One of the most common adult leukemias, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) originates in white blood cells (lymphocytes) in the bone marrow and then spreads to the bloodstream, according to the American Cancer Society.

CLL tends to grow slowly, with many patients experiencing no symptoms for years. Eventually, the cancer calls can spread to the lymph nodes, liver and spleen.

Some studies have shown that early treatment for CLL does not improve survival rates compared to observation, and that the benefits may not outweigh the risks.

In a 2023 study presented at the European Hematology Association 2023 Congress in Frankfurt, Germany, researchers found that early treatment did not prolong overall survival compared to a placebo in patients with early, asymptomatic CLL.

"I believe it’s fair to conclude that ‘watch-and-wait’ should remain the standard of care in the era of targeted drugs," said researcher Petra Langerbeins, M.D., when presenting the findings.

No. 5: Low-grade endometrial cancer

For most patients with endometrial cancer, surgery is the first treatment, which entails removing the uterus, fallopian tubes and ovaries, according to the American Cancer Society.

However, in certain patients with low-grade cancer, such as older people, those with "frailty" and people with major health issues, doctors may recommend deferring surgery, which can pose a high risk.

In cases where the patient has medical comorbidities or wants to preserve fertility, hormone treatment may be used instead of surgery, per the ACS.

"It’s usually also considered for cancer that is lower-grade, low-volume and slow-growing," the above source stated.

No. 6: Some early kidney cancers

In cases of kidney cancer with small tumors (≤3 cm) or benign lesions, doctors may recommend monitoring them instead of undergoing surgery for removal.

The American Urological Association confirms that active surveillance is an option for some small renal masses (localized tumors).

Deferred treatment is particularly recommended for older patients or those with "significant comorbidities," research shows.

"Shared decision-making about active surveillance should consider risks of intervention/competing mortality versus potential oncologic benefits of intervention," the UAU states in its guidance.

Data from the Delayed Intervention and Surveillance for Small Renal Masses (DISSRM) Registry showed that patients with active surveillance had a 99% or greater cancer-specific survival rate — virtually the same as patients who received immediate treatment.

No. 7: Small papillary thyroid cancers

Papillary thyroid cancer (PTC), the most common type of thyroid cancer, may not warrant treatment for small tumors measuring 1 centimeter (10 mm) or less, which are called microcarcinomas.

Research found that when using active surveillance for 10 to 20 years, less than 10% experienced significant growth, only 5% developed lymph node spread and there were no thyroid-cancer deaths.

The American Thyroid Association’s guidelines officially recommend active surveillance for very low-risk microcarcinomas.

While many patients with low-risk tumors can safely delay treatment, this does not apply to all cancers or all patients.

As cancer behavior and personal health factors vary widely, patients should consult their doctor to determine the most appropriate course of care based on their individual risk level.