Elon Musk shares plan to mass-produce brain implants for paralysis, neurological disease

Elon Musk’s company Neuralink will start "high-volume" production of its brain implant device in 2026, according to a post on X from Musk.

The Neuralink implant is designed to connect the brain to a computer by reading electrical signals from neurons and translating them into digital commands, with the goal of allowing users to control devices or regain lost functions through the power of their mind.

Electrodes are placed near neurons in the brain to "detect action potentials." This allows the implant to "decode information represented by those cells," as detailed on the Neuralink website.

PARALYZED MAN WITH ALS IS THIRD TO RECEIVE NEURALINK IMPLANT, CAN TYPE WITH BRAIN

"In the movement-related areas of the brain, for example, neurons represent intended movements. There are neurons in the brain that carry information about everything we see, feel, touch or think," the site reads.

The chip is described as fully implantable and cosmetically invisible, measuring just 1.75 inches thick.

Neuralink will start high-volume production of brain-computer interface devices and move to a streamlined, almost entirely automated surgical procedure in 2026.



Device threads will go through the dura, without the need to remove it. This is a big deal. https://t.co/nfNmtFHKsp — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 31, 2025

The company began human trials of its brain implant in 2024 after addressing safety concerns raised by the Food and Drug Administration. Its initial application was rejected in 2022.

HOW ELON MUSK'S NEURALINK BRAIN CHIP WORKS

In April, a paralyzed man with ALS, Brad Smith, became the third person to receive a Neuralink implant and is now able to type with his brain, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Smith, an Arizona husband and father, is completely paralyzed and relies on a ventilator to breathe. He created a video using the brain-computer interface (BCI) to control the mouse on his MacBook Pro, he shared in a post on X.

"I am typing this with my brain. It is my primary communication," Smith, who was diagnosed in 2020, wrote in the post, which was also shared by Musk. He went on to thank Musk.

As of September, 12 people with severe paralysis worldwide have received Neuralink implants. These patients are using them to control digital and physical tools with thought, according to a company post on X.

Neuralink did not immediately respond to a request for comment.