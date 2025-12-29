Viral New Year reset routine is helping people adopt healthier habits

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

What if your New Year’s resolution could fit inside a tote bag? Social media users are trying the "analog bag" trend, replacing phones with offline activities.

The trend is widely credited to TikTok creator Sierra Campbell, who posted about her own analog bag — containing a crossword book, portable watercolor set, Polaroid camera, planner and knitting supplies — and encouraged followers to make their own.

Her video prompted many others to share their own versions, with items like magazines, decks of cards, paints, needlepoint and puzzle books.

CREATIVE HOBBIES KEEP THE BRAIN YOUNG, STUDY FINDS — HERE ARE THE BEST ONES TO PURSUE

"I made a bag of non-digital activities to occupy my hands instead of the phone," said Campbell, adding that the practice has significantly cut her screen time and filled her life with "creative and communal pursuits that don't include doom-scrolling."

"I created the analog bag after learning the only way to change a habit is to replace it with another," she told Fox News Digital.

The science of healthier habits

Research on habit formation supports the idea of the analog bag, according to Dr. Daniel Amen, a California-based psychiatrist and founder of Amen Clinics.

"Your brain is a creature of habit," Amen said during an interview with Fox News Digital. "Neurons that fire together wire together, meaning that every time you repeat a behavior, whether it’s good or bad, you strengthen the neural pathways that make it easier to do it again."

Studies show that habits are automatic responses to specific cues — such as boredom, stress or idle time — that typically deliver some kind of reward, according to the doctor. When no alternative behavior is available, people tend to fall back on the same routine, often without realizing it.

Research suggests that replacing an old habit with a new one tied to the same cue is more effective than trying to suppress the behavior altogether.

"[When] cutting out coffee — you need to have another drink to grab for, not just quit cold turkey. It's how the pathways in our brains work," Campbell said.

By substituting a different routine that still provides stimulation and engagement, people can gradually weaken the original habit and build a new automatic response.

"Simply stopping a behavior is very challenging," Amen said. "Replacing one habit with something that is better for your brain is much easier. That’s how lasting change happens, one step at a time."

If alternatives are within arm’s reach, people will be more likely to use them, the doctor said. "Your brain does much better with small, simple actions than big, vague intentions."

Instead of saying, "I’ll stop scrolling today," the doctor recommends choosing a small habit you can do in a few moments in specific situations, like knitting 10 rows of a scarf on your commute or reading a few pages of a book while waiting at the doctor's office.

Campbell shared her own examples of how to use an analog bag. At a coffee shop with friends, she said, she might pull out a crossword puzzle and ask others to help with answers when the conversation lulls.

Instead of taking dozens of photos on her phone, she uses an instant camera, which limits shots and encourages more intentional moments.

In casual outdoor settings, such as a park or winery, she brings a small watercolor set for a quick creative outlet.

"It's brought so much joy," Campbell said of the analog bag trend, "seeing how it resonates with so many."