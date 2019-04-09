New VA spinal injury center helps veterans heal

A new medical center in Colorado is offering veterans with spinal cord injuries an opportunity to access top-of-the-line care without having to leave the state. The Rocky Mountain regional VA medical center features an in-patient unit, outpatient clinic, two therapy gyms and a pool, KDVR reported.

BUTCHER'S LEG REPORTEDLY SWELLS TO OVER 300 POUNDS AFTER CONTRACTING PARASITIC INFECTION

“We’ll take care of you from the time of your injury, or the time of the diagnosis, and move you all the way through the system of care so you receive your primary care as well as your specialty care,” Dr. David Coons, chief of spinal cord injury and dysfunction, told KDVR.

Coons told the news outlet that previously the closest center for patients like former Marine Allen Bodine, who had a spinal cord injury due to an abscess and infection, was in Minneapolis or Albuquerque. Now, Bodine is working with therapists at the center to regain strength and mobility in his legs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This place is going to be something I’m going to take advantage of,” he told KDVR.