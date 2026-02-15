Simple food combo may outperform omega-3 supplements for reducing inflammation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A simple dietary pairing could offer broader immune benefits than omega-3s alone.

Researchers at the University of Nottingham found that pairing kefir with a prebiotic fiber mix led to greater reductions in inflammation markers than omega-3 supplements or fiber alone.

The findings, published in the Journal of Translational Medicine, suggest that supporting gut bacteria may play an important role in immune and metabolic function.

GUT IMBALANCE MAY BE DRIVING AMERICA’S FOOD ALLERGY EPIDEMIC, EXPERTS WARN

Kefir is a fermented milk drink similar to yogurt that contains live bacteria and yeast.

When kefir was combined with prebiotic fiber, researchers observed a stronger effect. Prebiotic fiber feeds healthy bacteria in the gut, helping them grow and function more effectively, the study explained.

As those beneficial bacteria thrive, they produce natural substances that help calm inflammation in the body.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In the six-week study, people who took the kefir-and-fiber combination showed the biggest drop in markers linked to whole-body inflammation.

Those who took omega-3 supplements or fiber alone also improved, but not to the same degree, the study suggested.

"Our study shows that while all three dietary approaches reduced inflammation, the synbiotic — combining fermented kefir with a diverse prebiotic fiber mix — had the most powerful and wide-ranging effects," said Amrita Vijay, a gut microbiome scientist who led the research.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

The researchers measured systemic inflammatory markers, which indicate inflammation occurring throughout the body.

Inflammation is a normal immune response, but chronic, low-level inflammation that persists over time has been linked to conditions such as heart disease and metabolic conditions, according to Cleveland Clinic.

The findings suggest that combining probiotics and prebiotics may provide broader support than relying on a single supplement.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"This suggests that the interaction between gut microbes and dietary fiber may be key to supporting immune balance and metabolic health," Vijay said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The team plans to further investigate how synbiotic supplementation may affect individuals with chronic inflammatory disorders.