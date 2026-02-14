Study challenges negative cannabis stereotypes, claiming link to brain benefits

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While cannabis has recently come under fire for potential negative health risks, a recent study suggests that its use could increase brain volume and cognitive fitness.

Researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus analyzed cannabis usage, brain scans and cognitive test results for more than 26,000 adults between the ages of 40 and 77, using data from the UK biobank.

The study found that cannabis users — particularly those who reported moderate lifetime usage — showed larger volumes in several brain regions.

"Compared to individuals with no history of cannabis use, those who reported using cannabis showed larger volumes in several brain regions characterized by a high density of cannabinoid (CB1) receptors — regions involved in processes such as memory, information processing and emotion regulation," lead study author Anika Guha, PhD, a researcher at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, told Fox News Digital.

The cannabis users also scored better on cognitive tests that measured learning, processing speed and executive function.

This outcome differs from many previous studies, which have focused on short-term cognitive impairment during or shortly after cannabis use, the researcher pointed out.

"These findings suggest that the relationship between cannabis and the brain may differ across the lifespan, and that moderate use in mid-to-later adulthood may be associated with positive brain health outcomes," Guha said.

Not all areas of the brain showed positive effects among cannabis users. The posterior cingulate, which is involved in self-reflection and memory, had lower volume with higher marijuana use.

"The takeaway is not that people should start using more cannabis based on these findings alone."

As cannabis has been rising in popularity among all ages, this type of study is important for understanding its long-term effects and the pros and cons of use, according to Matt Glowiak, PhD , chief addiction specialist with Recovered, an organization that provides information and resources for mental health and addiction treatment.

"Given the connection between cannabis use and larger brain volume, it is believed that it may help [older] individuals retain cognitive function that might otherwise naturally decline," Chicago-based Glowiak, who was not involved in the study, told Fox News Digital.

"This is a huge benefit, but one we need to explore a bit further, ahead of encouraging those who would otherwise not consider integrating cannabis into their healthcare regimen."

Limitations and caveats

As the study was observational in nature, it could not prove that cannabis use improves brain health — instead, it only showed an association, according to Dr. Marc Siegel, Fox News senior medical analyst, who was not involved in the study.

"The preponderance of previous evidence does not line up with improved cognitive function from chronic cannabis use," Siegel told Fox News Digital. "This study is an outlier, and though it cannot be ignored, it is not justification for use."

The study also relied on the UK Biobank, which offers a "large and rich dataset," Guha said — but it is limited to the questions that were originally posed to the participants.

"In particular, we have only a broad measure of how many times someone has used cannabis over their lifetime," she said. "We do not have access to details about how they used cannabis, such as whether they smoked or used edibles, the type or potency of cannabis, or when in their life they used most heavily."

"Those details likely matter a great deal for understanding how cannabis affects the aging brain."

Given these limitations, Guha suggests that the findings should be seen as an early indicator that cannabis use may be related to brain aging, "and as a starting point for more targeted research that can tease apart these relationships."

"The takeaway is not that people should start using more cannabis based on these findings alone," she emphasized. "While cannabis may have potential benefits in some contexts, a substantial body of research also documents important risks, underscoring that cannabis is neither completely beneficial nor completely harmful."

The drug’s effects likely depend on factors such as age, dose, frequency, product composition and individual vulnerability, according to Guha.

"As with any substance, individuals should consult with a healthcare provider before initiating use, particularly if they have a history of mental health concerns, as THC (the primary psychoactive component of cannabis) can exacerbate symptoms such as psychosis in vulnerable individuals," she added.

Alex Dimitriu, MD, who is double board-certified in psychiatry and sleep medicine and the founder of Menlo Park Psychiatry & Sleep Medicine , reiterated that this study is an "outlier," as most previous research has shown "detrimental effects" from cannabis use.

"Given the widespread use and legalization of cannabis, it would be great to know that it is net-positive for brain health — however, this feels too good to be true, and too early to claim," he said. "I would advise proceeding with caution and moderation."

Dimitriu agreed that more large-scale studies and review papers are needed to get a "clearer picture."

"What this cannabis study shows is that there may be conflicting information, which warrants more investigation."