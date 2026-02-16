Largest measles outbreak in recent history reported on southwestern college campus

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More than 40 measles cases have been reported at Ave Maria University in southwest Florida, marking the largest outbreak on an American college campus in recent history.

The situation at the private Catholic college comes amid a broader national increase in measles cases, with 2,280 confirmed infections nationwide in 2025 and more than 900 cases reported so far in 2026.

"Since the start of the semester, 48 nurse-assessed students have progressed beyond the contagious period and now have natural immunity," Ave Maria University posted in an online update on Feb. 10.

Several universities have reported measles activity this year. Clemson University and Anderson University in South Carolina each reported single cases that led to the quarantine of a larger group of students.

The University of Florida also reported exposure in two specific classes at its Gainesville campus.

The Florida Department of Health (DOH) recently updated its data to show 46 confirmed measles cases across Collier County from Jan. 1 through Feb. 7, with the university serving as the primary site of the cluster.

The contagious period for measles includes the four days before and after a rash appears, according to the DOH.

"All nurse-assessed students on campus within the four-day contagious period following the onset of a rash are in quarantine," the university stated in the latest update.

Ave Maria University requires proof of vaccination but, in accordance with Florida law, allows students to opt out by signing a waiver for religious or personal reasons.

The "vast majority" of the campus community is vaccinated, according to university health updates. The school remains open for normal operations, including in-person classes and Mass.

People with a history of infection or who have received the full series of measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) immunization are 98% protected and are unlikely to contract measles, according to the DOH.