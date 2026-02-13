Expand / Collapse search
Alarming cancer symptoms highlighted by popular actor's early death

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published | Updated
Top stories

James Van Der Beek’s death highlights alarming colon cancer rise in younger adults

→ Daily coffee habit may play role in dementia risk, study finds

‘Doormat Mom’ says she was ‘blindsided’ when daughter cut her off

Mom speaks out about estranged daughter cutting her off: 'Pain you can't describe' Video

On the lookout

 → Popular weight-loss drugs linked to rare nutrition-related disease

→ Big mistake to legalize marijuana? Health experts warn of ‘worse outcomes'

→ People with certain BMI may be more prone to deadly infections

James Van Der Beek spotted in nyc

James Van Der Beek’s death at 48 highlights an alarming colon cancer rise in younger adults. (Ray Tamarra/GC Images)

Conversation starters

Common household plant could hold secret to fighting Alzheimer's

→ Fast-food chain to ban all microwaves from restaurants to 'improve quality'

→ Can TrumpRx help you save money on prescription drugs?

Healthy living

Brain training sessions found to reduce dementia risk for decades

→ Common sleep aid could quietly interfere with your rest, study suggests

Quote of the week

"The pain of being cut off — it’s a pain you can’t describe unless you feel it." 

→ Laura Wellington, a woman in Connecticut known on social media as "Doormat Mom," shared her story of parent-child estrangement with Fox News Digital.

