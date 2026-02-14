Certain bitter foods may trigger a brain response similar to working out, study finds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The dry, puckering sensation you get from dark chocolate, red wine, tea or berries could actually be activating your brain in a way similar to exercise, according to a new study.

New research from Japan suggests that flavanols — plant compounds found in these foods — may stimulate the brain not by being absorbed into the bloodstream, but by triggering a sensory response tied to their bitter taste.

"The key finding of this experiment is that it first demonstrated how flavanol intake stimulation — likely the bitter taste — is transmitted to the central nervous system, triggering a stress response reaction that enhances short-term memory and produces beneficial effects on the circulatory system," professor Naomi Osakabe of Shibaura Institute of Technology in Japan told Fox News Digital.

"It was surprising that flavanol's brain activity-enhancing effect occurred at a very low dose," she added.

In experiments on mice, a single dose of flavanols increased spontaneous activity and improved performance on memory tests, according to the study, published in Current Research in Food Science.

Researchers also observed rapid activation of brain regions involved in attention, arousal and stress regulation.

Because very little of the flavanols people consume actually enter the bloodstream, researchers believe they may instead influence the brain and heart by stimulating sensory nerves.

The researchers describe the concept as part of an emerging field known as sensory nutrition, the idea that the taste and physical sensations of food may directly regulate biological functions. This could eventually lead to new types of foods that combine appealing taste and beneficial physiological effects.

The response resembles what happens during mild exercise, which is a temporary activation of the sympathetic nervous system sometimes described as a fight-or-flight response. This type of short-term stress can sharpen focus and alertness.

"While it is clear that healthy foods contribute to maintaining and enhancing homeostasis, the mechanisms remain largely unclear," Osakabe said. "Notably, this study identified the potential for the taste of food components to regulate biological functions."

The study does have limitations, as the research was conducted on animals and foods are complex mixtures of many compounds that may interact with one another.

Larger, human studies are needed to determine whether the effects seen in mice also occur in people.

"I do not believe people, including most doctors, are aware that a taste of a specific molecule or compound can rapidly trigger major changes in the brain," Dr. Johnson Moon, a neurologist at Providence St. Jude Medical Center in California, previously told Fox News Digital regarding sensory nutrition.

More data is needed before foods like dark chocolate can be recommended, especially because calories, sugar and fat could outweigh the benefits, Moon said.

Still, Osakabe noted that previous long-term human studies on cocoa flavanols have suggested cardiovascular and cognitive benefits. For now, she recommends a balanced, plant-forward diet.

"I believe consuming plant-based foods like cocoa, berries, and red wine, along with fruits and vegetables, can help maintain health," she said.

Major health organizations say that if adults choose to drink alcohol, they should do so in moderation — up to one drink per day for women and two for men — and emphasize that no amount of alcohol is completely risk-free.

Fox News Digital's Melissa Rudy contributed to this report.