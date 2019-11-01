Nestlé recalls cookie dough batches over rubber contamination concerns

Nestlé USA this week announced a voluntary recall of some of its cookie dough products.

The company in a Thursday news release announced that it's calling back certain batches of its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough over concerns the products may contain “food-grade rubber pieces.”

FROZEN RASPBERRIES SOLD AT ALDI, RALEY'S RECALLED OVER POSSIBLE HEPATITIS A CONTAMINATION

“Nestlé USA is taking this action out of an abundance of caution after receiving reports of food-grade pieces of rubber in some of these products,” the company said, noting the source of the rubber has already been identified and remedied.

No illnesses related to the recall have been reported at this time.

The recall affects only certain ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough bars, tubs and tube-shaped “chubs,” the company said, noting batch codes that begin with 9189 through those beginning with code 9295 are impacted.

MICHIGAN COMPANY RECALLS POPULAR APPLE VARIETIES OVER LISTERIA CONCERNS

Batch codes can be found on the packaging after the “use or freeze by” date, the company said. The digits come before the number 5753.

The products were distributed nationwide and to Puerto Rico. A list of recalled items can be found here.