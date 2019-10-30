Michigan company recalls popular apple varieties over listeria concerns

A Michigan-based company has recalled six popular apple varieties over concerns the fruits are contaminated with listeria.

North Bay Produce, Inc., of Traverse City, is voluntarily calling back 2,297 cases and two bulk bins of fresh apples, specifically McIntosh, Honeycrisp, Jonathan, Fuji, Jonamac and Red Delicious varieties, the Food and Drug Administration announced on Monday.

“The recall was initiated as a result of a finished product test that indicated the presence of the organism,” officials said in a news release.

CHINESE ALMOND COOKIES RECALLED OVER UNDECLARED MILK

The potentially affected apples were sold to wholesalers, retailers and brokers in eight states – Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin – and were shipped between Oct. 16 and Oct. 21.

The apples were sold in plastic bags, white paper tote bags, clear plastic tote bags and individually, according to the FDA.

“Apples purchased at retail prior to October 16th are not affected by this recall, and no other North Bay Produce products are affected by this recall,” per the release, in which officials added there are no reported illnesses linked to the recalled apples at this time.

Listeriosis is a serious infection typically caused by eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which results in an estimated 1,600 illnesses in the U.S. each year. About 260 of those patients die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

WISCONSIN COMPANY RECALLS 4,000 POUNDS OF BEEF PATTIES OVER METAL CONTAMINATION CONCERNS

Listeriosis can cause a variety of symptoms, depending on the person and the part of the body affected, according to the CDC. For pregnant women, symptoms of invasive listeria may present as fever or other flu-like symptoms, but it can also cause miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In non-pregnant patients, symptoms can include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions.

“Anyone who has the recalled product in their possession should not consume it,” the FDA warned, adding the apples should be returned to the place of purchase or thrown away.

For more information on the recall, click here.

Fox News' Alexandria Hein contributed to this report.