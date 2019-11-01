Expand / Collapse search
Frozen raspberries sold at Aldi, Raley's recalled over possible hepatitis A contamination

Alexandria Hein
By Alexandria Hein | Fox News
A frozen foods company is recalling a line of raspberries and berry mixes over concerns that the products are potentially contaminated with hepatitis A. The frozen products, which were sold at Aldi Grocery Stores and Raley’s Family of Fine Stores, are produced by Wawona Frozen Foods, but sold under different labels.

While there have been no illnesses related to the recall, according to the FDA recall notice the impacted products were available throughout stores in Aldi and Raley’s Family of Fine Stores chains and should be thrown away or returned for a refund.

The recall affects frozen Season’s Choice Raspberries packed in 12-ounce bags with best by dates of June 10, 2021, Aug. 1 2021, and Aug. 23, 2021, as well as frozen Season’s Choice Berry Medley 16-ounce bags with best by dates of July 17, 2021, July 20, 2021 and July 22, 2021. The other variety impacted are Raley’s Fresh Frozen Red Raspberries packaged in 12-ounce bags with best by dates of June 5, 2021 and Aug. 1, 2021.

The berries were imported from Chile, with the company initiating the recall after a sample test came back positive for hepatitis A. The virus is contagious and can cause liver disease. Infections can range in severity from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to severe cases that last several months, according to the recall notice. In rare cases, or in patients with pre-existing conditions, hepatitis A can cause liver failure.

Symptoms may include fever, headache, and fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine or pale stool.  Wawona Frozen Foods said it is cooperating with federal health officials to ensure a complete recall.

Costumers with additional questions are instructed to contact 866-913-0667.