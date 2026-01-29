Men face hidden heart risk years earlier than women, study suggests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Men are at a much higher risk of heart attacks than women earlier in life, a new study reveals.

Researchers at Northwestern University found that men start to develop coronary heart disease years earlier than women, with differences emerging as early as the mid-30s, according to a press release.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association (JAHA), analyzed data from more than 5,000 adults, aged 18 to 30, from the mid-1980s through 2020, as part of the Coronary Artery Risk Development in Young Adults (CARDIA) analysis.

Men reached a 5% incidence of cardiovascular disease, including heart attack, stroke and heart failure, at around 50 years old compared to 57 for women.

Coronary heart disease, which is when blood vessels that supply the heart muscle become narrowed or blocked, was the main driver of the difference, as men reached a 2% incidence more than a decade before women. Stroke and heart failure emerged later in life.

Men's risk began rising faster at around age 35 and remained high throughout midlife, according to the research. Everyone in the study was under 65 years old at the last follow-up.

Current guidelines generally recommend cardiovascular risk assessment beginning around age 40, which some experts say may miss an important window for early prevention.

Heart disease develops over decades, with early markers detectable in young adulthood, according to senior study author Alexa Freedman, assistant professor of preventive medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

"Our findings highlight the importance of promoting heart health screening and prevention in young adulthood, especially for young men," Freedman told Fox News Digital.

The researchers emphasized the importance of looking beyond standard measures of heart risk, like cholesterol or blood pressure, and considering a "broader range of biological and social factors."

Dr. Andrew Freeman, cardiologist and director of clinical cardiology at National Jewish Health in Denver, was not involved in the study but commented on the findings.

"We have always known that men tend to manifest and typically die earlier from things like heart attacks and strokes compared to women," he told Fox News Digital.

Although the study did not identify why more men are predisposed to heart issues than women, Freeman said factors like hormonal differences, diet and physical activity could come into play.

"The standard American lifestyle makes us all sick, and then men seem to be more prone to developing this disease earlier," the cardiologist told Fox News Digital.

"We are more exposed to toxins than ever before in virtually every part of our food supply," he added. "We already know well that air pollution, light pollution and sound pollution are all associated with earlier heart disease."

Americans are also more sedentary, get less sleep, are more stressed and are less socially connected, all of which can increase cardiovascular diseases, Freeman added.

"I think this study is really underscoring that it's time for some big changes," he said.

The doctor shared the following five "healthspan" tips to help prevent heart health issues.

Limit toxin exposure in the form of alcohol, tobacco, marijuana, nicotine and air pollution Eat a predominately low-fat, whole-food, plant-based diet Exercise regularly, ideally 20 to 30 minutes every day at a level of breathlessness (with sign-off from a doctor) Partake in stress-relieving activities and mindfulness exercises Get adequate, uninterrupted sleep Cultivate a strong support network of friends and family

"We need to do everything we can to clean up our lifestyles and reduce our disease burden."

Freeman also recommends addressing any comorbidities, like high blood pressure, high cholesterol and obesity.

Those at a higher risk of cardiovascular events may want to consider earlier screening, although Freeman suggested that early prevention efforts should apply to everyone.

"Coronary disease is manifesting earlier than ever here in the U.S., and we need to do everything we can to clean up our lifestyles and reduce our disease burden," he said. "If you're a man, you've got to be extra aggressive earlier in life."