Heart study flags dangerous rhythm risk for endurance athletes over 50

Years of high-intensity exercise may come with an unexpected heart risk for male endurance athletes over the age of 50, according to new research from the University of Leeds.

The study, published earlier this month in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, found that some endurance athletes over the age of 50 experienced potentially dangerous heart rhythm disturbances during or shortly after exercise — particularly those with scarring in the heart muscle.

Researchers followed 106 healthy male runners and cyclists using wearable activity trackers and implantable heart monitors.

About one in four experienced episodes of ventricular tachycardia, a rapid heart rhythm that can become life-threatening if sustained. Three in four of the athletes who had these episodes showed evidence of myocardial scarring.

"Our study shows that exercise was only associated with a risk of developing abnormal heart rhythms in those who were already high risk due to heart scarring," lead author Wasim Javed said.

Researchers note that about 90% of exercise-related sudden cardiac deaths occur in males over 40, often without warning signs.

According to the American Heart Association, regular physical activity — even as little as 30 minutes most days — can significantly lower the risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke.

Cardiologists at the Cleveland Clinic also say exercise strengthens the heart, improves circulation and supports overall cardiovascular health.

The findings suggest that while long-term endurance training may carry risks for a small subset of older athletes, exercise itself remains overwhelmingly beneficial.

"Athletes who developed abnormal heart rhythms were not exercising more or harder than athletes without abnormal heart rhythms," Javed said.

"This suggests that exercise itself is not the cause but could act as a trigger for dangerous heart rhythms in those athletes already with an underlying heart issue."

Researchers say older male athletes, especially those with long competitive histories, should consider regular cardiovascular screening and discuss symptoms like unexplained dizziness, palpitations or breathlessness with a doctor. Wearable heart-monitoring devices may also help detect irregular rhythms early.

"Exercise is safe and has immense benefits — but athletes in this group should have regular health checks to make sure they stay healthy," Javed said.