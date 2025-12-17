Expand / Collapse search
Health

Common dental health issue may hint at more dangerous medical condition

American Heart Association warns of connection between periodontal disease and cardiovascular problems

By Khloe Quill Fox News
There is growing evidence that gum disease (periodontal disease) and heart disease may be connected, especially when it comes to plaque building up in arteries and the risk of major cardiovascular events.

The American Heart Association (AHA) published a scientific statement this week sharing how inflamed gums and bacteria from the mouth can enter the bloodstream, triggering inflammation in the blood vessels.

The team looked at previous research showing that people with worse gum disease tend to have a higher risk of several major cardiovascular problems, including heart attack, stroke, irregular heart rhythms, heart failure and peripheral artery disease.

TREATING GUM DISEASE COULD REDUCE RISK OF HEART ATTACKS AND STROKES, STUDY SUGGESTS

"Your mouth and your heart are connected," Andrew H. Tran, M.D., a pediatric cardiologist and director of the preventive cardiology program at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, said in a press release.

Nathan Estrin, a periodontist based in Florida, agreed that there is a "clear association and link" between periodontal disease and cardiovascular disease.

Woman flossing up close

There is growing evidence that gum disease and heart disease may be connected, especially when it comes to plaque building up in arteries and the risk of major cardiovascular events. (iStock)

"If you have plaque on your gums, you likely have plaque in your arteries," Estrin, who was not involved in this study, told Fox News Digital. "Gum disease and poor oral hygiene can allow bacteria to enter the bloodstream, causing inflammation that may damage blood vessels and increase the risk of heart disease."

ROOT CANALS MAY DO MORE THAN SAVE TEETH — THEY COULD BOOST OVERALL HEALTH, STUDY FINDS

Gum disease starts when bacteria and plaque build up around the teeth and gums. Over time, this can lead to chronic inflammation in the mouth, according to multiple health sources.

This inflammation is known to be one of the key drivers of atherosclerosis, the process in which fatty plaque builds up inside arteries, raising the risk of heart attack, stroke and other cardiovascular events.

Male dentist wearing mask and goggles drills into female patients mouth, she is seen from behind with hair handing over dentist chair.

Bacteria from infected gums can enter the bloodstream and trigger inflammation, experts warn. (iStock)

Potential limitations

The AHA researchers noted that periodontal disease shares many of the same risk factors as heart disease — such as smoking, diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity — making it hard to separate the impact of gum disease from these other influences.

"Gum disease and poor oral hygiene can allow bacteria to enter the bloodstream, causing inflammation that may damage blood vessels and increase the risk of heart disease."

While there is evidence of clear associations between gum disease and higher cardiovascular risk, it has not yet been proven that gum disease directly causes heart disease, they noted.

"Most of the evidence comes from observational studies, which makes it hard to prove cause and effect," Sergiu Darabant, M.D., a cardiologist with Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute, part of Baptist Health South Florida, told Fox News Digital. "Clinical trials so far have been small or underpowered, and have not clearly shown fewer cardiovascular events with periodontal treatment." (Darabant was not involved in the study.)

The scientists also pointed out that there is not yet enough strong evidence to prove that treating gum disease lowers the risk of heart disease, even though controlling inflammation in general is seen as helpful.

Practicing excellent home care, including brushing, flossing, using a water pick and using a homeopathic mouth rinse, can help to improve gum hygiene, Estrin said. Regular cleanings and checkups are also important for prevention.

"Brushing, flossing and regular dental checkups aren’t just about a healthy smile — they’re an important part of protecting your heart," he noted.

Close-up of doctor in white coat listening to breathing of senior man

More long-term clinical research is needed to confirm whether improving gum health protects the heart. (iStock)

More research is needed, the researchers acknowledged. 

"Multi-center, long-term randomized trials are necessary to demonstrate causation and the mechanisms for a bidirectional relationship," said Estrin. "However, association should be enough for clinicians to pay attention."

Patients who are worried about their gum health should visit a periodontist to be evaluated, experts recommend.

Khloe Quill is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. She and the lifestyle team cover a range of story topics including food and drink, travel, and health. 

