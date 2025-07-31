Rare tick-borne virus causing neurological symptoms diagnosed in Northeastern state

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As tick season continues to pick up steam across the U.S., a Maine resident has been diagnosed with a potentially serious tick-borne illness.

The adult, who lives in Hancock County, was hospitalized with Powassan virus after developing "neurological symptoms," according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC).

Powassan virus is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected woodchuck tick or an infected deer.

Dr. Jorge P. Parada, M.D., medical advisor at the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) in Chicago, noted that the Powassan virus is rare compared to diseases like Lyme disease, but that "it’s still a serious concern."

"One of the most dangerous aspects of it is its rapid transmission," Parada told Fox News Digital.

"Powassan can be transmitted in as little as 15 minutes after the infected tick bites, while Lyme disease usually requires a 36- to 48-hour attachment time for transmission."

Dr. Marc Siegel, Fox News senior medical analyst, confirmed that this virus is transmitted much more quickly than Lyme disease, with an incubation period of one to four weeks.

While cases are rare, with just seven to eight diagnoses each year in the U.S., they have been on the uptick in recent years — primarily in the Northeast and Great Lakes regions, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As with other tick-borne illnesses, the virus is most prevalent from late spring through mid-fall.

"Unlike most tick-borne illnesses, 10% to 15% of severe cases are fatal."

Initial symptoms of Powassan virus include fever, headache, vomiting and weakness, per the CDC, although some infected people may not get sick.

In some cases, the virus can lead to severe illness, leading to inflammation of the brain and spinal cord. In these rare cases, those infected may experience difficulty speaking, confusion, loss of coordination and seizures, the health agency warned.

While anyone can develop severe disease, those at highest risk include older adults, children and people who are immunocomprised.

There are no vaccines available for Powassan virus.

"Unlike most tick-borne illnesses, 10% to 15% of severe cases are fatal, and half of the survivors experience permanent neurological damage," Parada said.

Many who experience severe disease suffer from long-term symptoms, including headaches, memory problems and a decline in muscle strength.

There is not a specific medication for Powassan virus, with treatment focused on managing symptoms and complications, according to Maine CDC.

"Since there isn’t a treatment or vaccine for the Powassan virus, prevention is critical," Parada said.

The same tick prevention strategies for Lyme disease also apply to this virus, he said.

Those include using EPA-registered insect repellents containing at least 20% DEET, wearing light-colored clothes with long sleeves and pants tucked into socks in areas with ticks, and performing a thorough tick check on yourself, your family and pets after being outdoors, according to Parada.

"We also recommend making your yard less attractive to ticks by keeping grass short, and using gravel or wood chips to create a ‘tick moat’ between the edge of your property to discourage migration," he advised.

The doctor added, "The combination of Powassan’s rapid transmission, severe health consequences and lack of treatment options makes this an emerging public health concern that requires immediate attention to prevention efforts."