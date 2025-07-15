Eating these common foods could reduce Alzheimer's risk, experts say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Reducing the risk of Alzheimer’s could be as simple as eating the right food.

A new study by researchers in Boston, Chicago and Washington, D.C., found that eating foods high in choline could lower the risk of developing the common dementia.

Choline is an essential micronutrient found in various foods, including poultry, dairy products (such as milk, yogurt and eggs), cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and Brussels sprouts, beans and some fish, according to the USDA.

Dietary choline intake has been associated with a lower risk of cognitive function and reduced risk of dementia, the researchers concluded.

In the study, participants averaging 81 years of age who did not have Alzheimer's completed dietary questionnaires and underwent annual neurological exams.

After an eight-year follow-up, researchers determined that consuming about 350 milligrams of choline per day was associated with the lowest risk of clinical Alzheimer’s diagnoses in older adults.

Los Angeles-based registered dietitian nutritionist Ilana Muhlstein has also backed the impact of choline on brain health, citing a 2024 China-based study that found intake improves cognitive function, especially among women.

"Your brain uses 20% to 30% of the calories you consume."

"This is the study that inspired me to start supplementing choline," she said. "My memory has gotten worse over the years. I first wrote it off as ‘pregnancy brain,’ then ‘mommy brain,’ but eventually realized I should do my best to help it."

"I already sleep well, exercise regularly, play mahjong and limit my alcohol, so choline was the next obvious tool worth trying."

Muhlstein shared that more than 90% of the choline in eggs comes from the yolk. For those who choose to eat egg whites for dietary reasons, taking a choline supplement may be a better option.

Choline intake should be tailored to each person's individual needs, the nutritionist noted, referencing guidance from the Harvard School of Public Health.

"Premenopausal women may have lower requirements for dietary choline, because higher estrogen levels stimulate the creation of choline in the body," the university wrote.

In a separate interview with Fox News Digital, Dr. Daniel Amen, a psychiatrist, brain imaging doctor and founder of Amen Clinics in California, emphasized the importance of eating the right foods for brain health.

"Your brain uses 20% to 30% of the calories you consume," he said. "So, nutrition is critical to help your brain or hurt your brain."

Walnuts are one of Amen’s favorite brain-healthy food options, as they contain choline as well as omega-3 fatty acids.

He also recommends including wild salmon as a dietary staple, as it's high in omega-3s and healthy protein, as well as organic blueberries and green, leafy vegetables.

"If you had a salad every day, and you put blueberries and salmon and walnuts on it with a little lemon and olive oil, that would be a perfect brain-boosting lunch," he said.

The doctor also suggested considering certain supplements to foster better brain health, including vitamin D, omega-3 or fish oil, or a daily multi-vitamin.

"Nearly two-thirds of the American population is low in vitamin D," he said. "And if it's low, it's a universal risk factor for every bad thing related to your brain, but also to your body, including obesity and cancer … Know and optimize your vitamin D level."

Fox News Digital reached out to the study researchers for comment.