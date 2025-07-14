The key to living longer could be tied to a surprising substance, study suggests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new study suggests that psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms, could extend lifespan.

Researchers at the Emory University Department of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia, discovered that psilocybin extended cellular lifespan and improved survival in aged mice.

Psilocybin is the "naturally occurring psychedelic compound produced by hallucinogenic mushrooms," as defined in the study.

SINGLE DOSE OF ‘MAGIC MUSHROOMS’ PROVIDES 5 YEARS OF DEPRESSION RELIEF, RESEARCHERS FIND

Psilocybin has recently received attention due to "considerable clinical evidence" for its potential in treating various psychiatric and neurodegenerative conditions, the researchers noted.

The study, published in the journal Nature, uncovered the first experimental evidence that treatment with psilocin – the "active metabolite" in psilocybin – increases longevity in aged mice.

This suggests that psilocybin may be a "potent geroprotective agent," the researchers wrote.

Co-author Louise Hecker of Emory University said the data suggests psilocybin impacts "multiple hallmarks of aging."

This includes reducing oxidative stress levels and preventing DNA damage, also known as preserving "telomere length." (Telomere are DNA-protein structures on the ends of chromosomes, which help to prevent cellular damage.)

PARKINSON'S PATIENTS WHO TAKE 'MAGIC MUSHROOMS' SEE KEY BENEFITS, STUDY FINDS

"Psilocybin appears to slow the ‘wear and tear’ that accompanies aging," Hecker said in an interview with Fox News Digital. "Mice and cells are healthier and live significantly longer."

The treatment led to "a dramatic impact on cellular life extensions" and increased the survival of mice, even when administered later in life, the researcher noted.

The mice also appeared healthier, growing back black hair that was once white.

"Most of what we know about psilocybin is clinical outcomes and what it does in the brain," Hecker commented. "These studies shed light on the fact that psilocybin has potent impacts on the entire body."

More research needed

As these are the first studies showing the impact of psilocybin on aging, Hecker noted that there is still "much more to learn" about the drug's potential.

"What are the optimal dosing protocols for humans? What is the optimal age for treatment initiation for optimal benefits?" Hecker questioned.

"Psilocybin appears to slow the ‘wear and tear’ that accompanies aging."

"Is there an age, beyond which point, when treatment does not provide efficacy? Are there potential harms or adverse effects associated with long-term treatment? What are the mechanisms of its action? All these questions need to be rigorously tested."

Additional studies are needed to answer these questions and confirm whether treatment impacts lifespan, Hecker noted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gabe Charambides, founder of Odyssey – America's first legal psilocybin retreat, located in Oregon – said he considers these findings "compelling."

"While most human psilocybin trials have focused on mental health outcomes — depression, anxiety, PTSD — this work highlights physiological shifts, including markers of cellular aging," he said in an interview with Fox News Digital.

While Charambides' retreat doesn't test for any biological changes, he said that many guests report relief from physical ailments like chronic pain and migraines.

"Those self-reports suggest the mind–body effects the study hints at may translate to humans as well," he told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Administration of psilocybin should differ "sharply" from mice to humans in terms of screening, preparation and safeguards, Charambides noted.

Individuals who benefit the most from psilocybin therapy include those who "feel stuck" after significant life events – like childhood trauma, divorce, career upheaval or bereavement – or people who aim to improve their mental health, he added.

Potential risks

Ryan Moss, chief science officer at Filament Health, a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company in Canada, has emphasized the importance of administering psychedelics in a safe setting.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

"Psychedelic experiences can sometimes feature anxiety, hallucinations and paranoia," Moss previously told Fox News Digital. "Some patients using traditional psychedelics have reported experiencing adverse cardiovascular events during clinical trials."

To mitigate these risks, Moss recommended that clinical trial participants receive thorough preparation and monitoring by trained professionals during sessions.