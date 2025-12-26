Did holiday stress wreak havoc on your gut? Doctors say 6 simple tips can help

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If the stress of the holidays wreaked havoc on your gut, you’re not alone — 76% of Americans experience gastrointestinal distress during the holiday season, according to a recent national survey from Oshi Health and YouGov.

Digestive problems can be triggered not only by holiday overeating, but also by stress. Financial worries, disrupted routines, fatigue and interpersonal dynamics rank as some of the top causes.

"I see an uptick in psychiatry-related GI issues during the holiday season," Dr. Claire Brandon, a gastrointestinal psychiatrist based in New York City, told Fox News Digital. "When you are undergoing stress, your body produces more corticotropin-releasing hormones, which sets off a cascade of the inflammatory system."

Stress hormones can act directly on the gut, leading to more digestive distress and pushing the body out of "rest-and-digest mode," Brandon said.

"Stress activates the sympathetic — fight, flight, freeze — nervous system, which slows digestion," added Dr. David Clarke, an Oregon-based gastroenterologist and president of the Association for the Treatment of Neuroplastic Symptoms. "That can lead to bloating, cramps, nausea and sometimes abdominal pain."

The good news, doctors say, is that a few simple, realistic steps can help reset the digestive system after the holidays.

No. 1: Reset your sleep

Sleep plays a major role in gut health. Research shows that insufficient or disrupted sleep can change the composition and function of the gut microbiome, potentially affecting metabolic and immune factors that influence overall health.

"When I travel and get derailed, my main focus is to reset my sleep," Brandon said. She recommends reestablishing wind-down routines like deep breathing and progressive muscle relaxation.

No. 2: Eat balanced, fiber-rich meals

Fiber helps keep digestion moving and supports healthy gut bacteria, which can aid post-holiday recovery, experts say.

"The usual principles for supporting digestion apply here," said Clarke. "Consuming a balanced diet emphasizing fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes; avoiding highly processed foods; and moderating alcohol will keep your gut microbiome happy."

No. 3: Stay hydrated

Staying hydrated will also aid digestion, Clarke said, noting that light-colored urine is a good indicator of hydration.

Traveling can be particularly tough on the gut, experts say, especially during flights where low cabin humidity causes the body to pull water from the bowels, leading to constipation.

Drinking water before, during, and after flights — and limiting alcohol and caffeine — can help counteract dehydration-related digestive slowdowns. Experts also recommend sipping water consistently throughout the day.

No. 4: Resume regular movement

Both doctors agreed that exercise supports digestion and stress regulation, which are both key to gut recovery.

"Going on walks can be enough to help with this, but if you have space to do more, including some gentle stretching, that can be a huge help," Brandon advised.

No. 5: Reduce stress gradually

Stress management plays a critical role in gut health, and experts say that small, consistent habits can help ease gastrointestinal symptoms.

Brandon recommends calming the nervous system with breathing or grounding exercises and slowing down at meals.

"If you’re constantly running on fumes, on a layover in the airport, eating high sugar and doing things off your routine, expect a few disruptions with your gut," she said. "Reframe it as something that you can reset when you get home."

No. 6: Skip cleanses and detoxes

Clarke says that detoxes and cleanses are not necessary and can actually be harmful. Instead, he recommends sticking to the basics — including hydration, balanced meals, regular sleep and movement.

Doctors say the gut is designed to recover on its own in response to consistently healthy practices rather than extreme resets.

While short-lived symptoms can improve within hours and are usually temporary, experts say lingering or worsening issues shouldn’t be ignored.

"If you are back home and struggling to feel your usual baseline while back on your routine, it’s probably worth checking in with your physician," Brandon advised.