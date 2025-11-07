Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Bite of dark chocolate could sharpen your memory within an hour, study suggests

Bitter flavanols trigger nervous system response similar to physical exercise effects

By Deirdre Bardolf Fox News
Certain bitter plant compounds — the kind found naturally in cocoa, apples, berries and red wine — may temporarily boost memory by activating the brain's internal "alarm system," a new study suggests.

Researchers at the Shibaura Institute of Technology in Japan found that when mice consumed flavanols — plant-based compounds known for their antioxidant properties — their brains released a surge of noradrenaline, a chemical linked to alertness and focus. 

Within an hour, the animals performed about 30% better on a memory test compared with untreated mice, according to the findings, which were published in October in the journal Current Research in Food Science.

The researchers also found that the flavanol group exhibited greater motor activity and exploratory behavior.

"Flavanols exhibit an astringent taste," lead researcher Yasuyuki Fujii said in a statement. "We hypothesized that this taste serves as a stimulus, transmitting signals directly to the central nervous system." 

Man cracking a bar of dark chocolate

Dark chocolate is rich in flavanols, compounds that a new study is associating with improved memory performance in animals. More tests are needed. (iStock)

The team believes this reaction triggers a physiological response throughout the body through the sympathetic nervous system, Fujii added. 

That's the same network that governs alertness and stress responses.

The mice were given a "novel object recognition" test, in which they explored two identical objects for about 10 minutes. 

Then one object was replaced with a new one. If the mice spent more time exploring the new object, it indicated they remembered the old one.

Dark chocolate bark seen topped with dried berries, nuts, sea salt, mint and other toppings scattered about.

The study is suggesting the mouth-puckering bitterness of flavanol-rich foods could play a role in their observed effects on the brain. (iStock)

The flavanol mechanism at work appeared to be taste-based, rather than dependent on chemical absorption, the scientists said.

The mouth-puckering sensation of flavanols, which make dark chocolate and strong tea taste slightly bitter, may trigger sensory nerves that communicate directly with the brainstem, the study found. 

Flavanol-rich foods may help the brain turn short-term memories into long-term ones, but the researchers warn this is far from scientifically proven.

This triggers a small region of the brain called the locus coeruleus, which releases noradrenaline and helps the brain retain new information.

The research helps explain why previous studies in older adults have linked diets rich in flavanols to improved memory. 

doctor examines brain scans

Flavanol studies have suggested that sensory signals from taste could activate the brain's memory centers. (iStock)

Instead of acting like nutrients that protect brain cells, the compounds may stimulate the body's alert systems, enhancing learning and focus.

"Stress responses elicited by flavanols in this study are similar to those elicited by physical exercise," Fujii said. "Thus, moderate intake of flavanols, despite their poor bioavailability, can improve the health and quality of life."

The "poor bioavailability" means that only a small fraction is absorbed after people eat foods like cocoa or berries. The doses given to the mice, however, were much higher than what a typical serving of dark chocolate or berries contains. 

cocoa powder and chocolate

The compounds may stimulate the body's alert systems, enhancing learning and focus, the new study found. (iStock)

The flavanol-rich foods may help the brain turn short-term memories into long-term ones, the researchers believe, but they warn this is far from scientifically proven.

The authors also emphasized that human testing is still needed to see whether similar short-term improvements are possible and whether repeated exposure could lead to tolerance or stress-related downsides.

Dr. Johnson Moon, a neurologist at Providence St. Jude Medical Center in California, noted that while a standard dark chocolate bar might contain enough flavanols to boost memory, its calories, sugar and fat could outweigh the benefits.

"If it turns out to be an effective and safe way to temporarily boost our brain power, I may be eating a bit more dark chocolate."

"I do not believe we have enough data yet to recommend [that] consuming dark chocolate is a safe and effective way to improve memory," Moon told Fox News Digital.

Nonetheless, he said the findings are of "high interest."

A woman smiles as she takes a bite out of dark chocolate.

A doctor (not pictured) told Fox News Digital that the findings could expand understanding of what dark chocolate can do for the mind. (iStock)

"I do not believe people, including most doctors, are aware that a taste of a specific molecule or compound can rapidly trigger major changes in the brain," he said.

Further research on "sensory nutrition" could expand understanding of what foods and drinks can do for the mind, he added. 

"If it turns out to be an effective and safe way to temporarily boost our brain power, I may be eating a bit more dark chocolate."

Fox News Digital reached out to the study's authors for comment.

Deirdre Bardolf is a lifestyle writer with Fox News Digital.

