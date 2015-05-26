Broadway stars to celebrate B. Smith, help fight Alzheimer's

Broadway stars and singers will come together next week to celebrate former model and restaurateur B. Smith and raise money to help people with Alzheimer's disease.

Tony Award-nominee Keith David, current "Les Miserables" star Megan Osterhaus, "Motown the Musical" star N'Kenge, opera star John Davies and chef Marcus Samuelson will be on hand Monday at an intimate Manhattan event. Tickets are available for $425.

B. Smith, 65, became one of the first African-American models on the cover of Mademoiselle and later opened restaurants, revealed last year that she has Alzheimer's disease. She and her husband Dan Gasby have been married over 20 years.

Proceeds will support the educational efforts of Positive Approach to Care, which helps people cope with changing needs due to the effects of dementia.