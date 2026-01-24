1 in 5 Americans get no exercise outside of work — where does your state rank?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

About one in five Americans do not get any physical activity outside of work, and where you live may play a major role in how likely you are to break a sweat during your time off, according to a new report.

New federal data shows wide differences in physical inactivity from state to state, Axios reported. Nearly 22% of adults say they get no physical activity beyond their regular job, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the United Health Foundation’s latest America’s Health Rankings report.

Mississippi ranks as the least active state, with 30.6% of adults reporting no exercise outside of work. West Virginia and Arkansas follow closely behind, with 28.7% and 28.5%, respectively, reporting no extra physical activity.

EXERCISE AFFECTS THE HEART IN A HIDDEN, POWERFUL WAY BY REWIRING NERVES, STUDY FINDS

Several Southern and Appalachian states saw similarly high rates, according to the report, which looked at national data from 2024.

Alabama, Louisiana, Kentucky and Oklahoma followed closely behind, each reporting inactivity rates of roughly 28%.

At the other end of the spectrum, Washington, D.C., reported the lowest rate of physical inactivity overall — 13.9% — though among states, Colorado (15.6%), Vermont (16%) and Utah (17%) ranked as the most active.

DEADLY CANCER RISK COULD DROP WITH SINGLE 10-MINUTE WORKOUT, STUDY SUGGESTS

Washington and Minnesota followed closely behind, each reporting inactivity rates of roughly 17% to 18%.

States with major cities such as New York and California generally landed closer to the middle of the rankings. New York reported an inactivity rate of about 24%, while California came in near the national average at 21%.

Tennessee was the only state without available data.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

Public health experts warn that inactivity carries serious health consequences. The United Health Foundation notes that insufficient physical activity is linked to higher risks of cardiovascular disease, Type 2 diabetes, certain cancers, dementia, anxiety and depression.

"Being physically active and reducing sedentary behavior improves health at all ages," the report stated.

Federal guidelines recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week, such as brisk walking, or 75 minutes of vigorous activity.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Adults who exceed minimum activity guidelines have significantly lower risks of death from cardiovascular disease and other causes, a large study published in the journal Circulation found.

Even adding as little as 10 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous activity per day could prevent tens of thousands of deaths annually, according to the researchers.

Inactivity rates are significantly higher among adults with lower incomes, less education, disabilities and those living in rural areas, according to the United Health Foundation. People in physically demanding jobs may also be less likely to exercise recreationally than those with desk jobs.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Still, there are signs of progress, with physical inactivity improving nationally, according to the nonprofit.

Nationally, the number of adults reporting no physical activity declined from 24.2% in 2023 to 21.8% in 2024, the lowest level since tracking began nearly three decades ago.

Notable improvements were found in states like Minnesota, Vermont and Wyoming.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Many of the states with the lowest inactivity rates also ranked among the healthiest overall, led by New Hampshire and followed by Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut and Utah. Louisiana was the least healthy state overall, trailed by Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama and West Virginia, according to the report.

"As we reflect on the findings in this year’s Annual Report, we must rededicate ourselves to improving health care in this country and creating a healthier nation for all," said Dr. Margaret-Mary Wilson, executive vice president and chief medical officer at UnitedHealth Group, in a statement.