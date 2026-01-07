Deadly cancer risk could drop with single 10-minute workout, study suggests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A single 10-minute workout may trigger blood changes that help fight colon cancer.

That's according to new research from scientists at Newcastle University, who found that exercise quickly changes the blood in ways that affect colon cancer cells in the lab.

In the study, the U.K. researchers exposed colon cancer cells to human blood serum collected immediately after exercise, finding that the cells repaired DNA damage faster and showed gene activity patterns linked to slower growth.

The blood samples came from 30 adults who had just completed a short, high-intensity cycling workout that lasted about 10 to 12 minutes, according to a press release.

Samuel T. Orange, an associate professor at Newcastle University and one of the study's authors, spoke with Fox News Digital about the findings.

"Our findings show that exercise rapidly triggers molecular changes in the bloodstream that can act directly on colon cancer cells, reshaping gene activity and supporting DNA damage repair," he said.

The results suggest that even brief activity can make a difference. "Every movement matters. Exercise doesn't need to last hours or happen in a gym," Orange added.

One of the most surprising findings, according to the researcher, was how strong the biological response was after even a single workout.

"Exercise altered the activity of more than 1,000 genes in colon cancer cells," he shared.

The study findings suggest that the effect is driven by exercise-triggered molecules released into the bloodstream, sometimes referred to as "exerkines," which act like chemical messengers and send signals throughout the body.

"Each time you exercise, you trigger biological signals that support health and resilience to diseases such as cancer, diabetes and heart disease," Orange said.

The researchers cautioned that the study was conducted using cancer cells grown in the laboratory, not in patients.

The study involved 30 healthy male and female volunteers between the ages of 50 and 78. Their blood samples were used to carry exercise-triggered signals to cancer cells grown in the lab.

"These findings now need to be replicated in people with cancer," Orange said. "We also need to better understand the longer-term effects of repeated exercise signals over time."

Despite the limitations, the researcher said the findings strengthen the case for exercise as an important part of colon cancer prevention.

"Each time you move your body and get a little breathless, you’re contributing to better health and may help influence biological processes linked to bowel cancer," he added.