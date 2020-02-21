YouTube star's Whataburger review angers Twitter: 'Texas seems very upset with me'

Don’t mess with Texas … is a slogan one YouTuber apparently wasn't aware of.

YouTube star Keith Habersberger of The Try Guys — a comedy group that films themselves, appropriately, trying different things — recently reviewed Texas fast food staple Whataburger for his spin-off series “Keith Eats Everything,” and it's leaving some Texans with a bad taste in their mouths.

KFC BRINGING FRIED CHICKEN AND DONUTS SANDWICH TO MENUS NATIONWIDE

Habersberger starts the video announcing he is going to taste everything on the Whataburger menu.

WARNING: Video contains a few instances of profane language. Viewer discretion is advised.

Utilizing the services of DoorDash (from a Whataburger location in Phoenix), the entire menu was delivered to Habersberger, who then began his nearly 30-minute long taste test, albeit with periodic pauses to plug his eponymous chicken hot sauce.

The challenge, which apparently Twitter had inspired him to take on, did not start off well.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“It should be called ‘Wetburger,’” Habersberger says at one point after repeatedly pointing out the how “wet” the burgers and chicken sandwiches were.

The video, which had more than 1.7 million views as of Friday morning, showed Habersberger reviewing all of the chain's chicken offerings — which, as he claimed at the end of the video, were his least favorite part of the menu — before moving onto the burgers, sides, salads, desserts and other various items. Eventually, he awarded the “Whatacatch” fried fish sandwich as the best item overall.

At one point, Habersberger compared one of the chain's burgers to Burger King’s Whopper.

"I like it, but I don't love it. I don't think it's as good as a Whopper," he said of the Classic Whataburger.

Overall, however, Habersberger seemed pleased with Whataburger's hamburger offerings, saying, “As a whole, the burgers were very good.” He also described the chain as a “Burger King plus.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, the mild response to the chain’s hamburgers did not sit well with Texans.

In response, Whataburger fans expressed their objections to Habersberger’s review on his social media pages.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Following the backlash, the YouTuber took to Twitter to task his fans with giving him five items to try again when he visits Austin next month.