Brothers who brutally attacked McDonald's employee 'will be dealt with,' their mother says

The humiliated mum of two boys who were filmed battering a McDonald's worker to the ground in front of customers has posted a grovelling apology.

The brothers, aged around 16 to 19, launched the horrific attack in front of customers at a McDonald's in Lincolnshire, England, at around 11 p.m. on Monday.

Families with children as young as ten watched the drama unfold as onlookers screamed for someone to help.

But after the brutal bashing, the mother of the boys shared a grovelling message, apologizing for their behavior.

In a message shared with the the Daily Mail, the mom said she was "very sad and ashamed my boys would do this" and insisted "they will be dealt with," adding, "I am a caring normal mum and they are my sons, and I'm broken enough!"

In the video, one boy can be seen launching a flurry of punches on the worker as the other held him steady in a bid to stop him from wriggling free.

“The young lads wanted a fight from the beginning — they were being really stupid and were shouting and swearing at the workers," said one person who watched the fight.

"The two lads who were fighting were drunk," he further claimed. "One of the boys was trying to lock one member of staff in the toilets. The manager told a member of staff to go over and tell them to leave and then it all just went off.

“There were ten-year-olds there with their parents — anyone who stepped in was going to get a beating.”

After the employee successfully got the two men out of the restaurant, the eyewitness said they came back two more times to attack the staff member.

Footage of the shocking incident has been shared online, with people praising the professionalism of the staff member while pouring scorn on the actions of the men.

Police are said to have arrived at the restaurant shortly after the incident.

"At 11.10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 7, officers were called to reports of a fight between four men in McDonald's on Queen Street in Boston [Lincolnshire].

"On arrival officers found that one staff member had been involved and the other men had left the area, a search was carried out for them but they could not be traced."

A spokesperson for McDonald's told Lincolnshire Live: "The safety and security of our people and our customers is our absolute priority and it is extremely disappointing and unacceptable to see one of our customers behaving in this way.

"We were aware of this incident and have already been in touch with the member of our team who was targeted to provide him with support and recognize his professionalism, and we have also been in touch with the police.

"We are currently reviewing security measures in the restaurant to ensure we are continuing to provide a safe working environment for our people.”

