Wisconsin restaurant installs virus-killing lights in its dining room, bar area

A Wisconsin restaurant is installing lights that reportedly kill airborne viruses

The Blind Horse Restaurant & Winery in Kohler, Wisconsin, is reportedly the first restaurant in the U.S. to install far-UVC light technology, according to a press release.

Healthe, Inc., a Florida-based company, made the lights -- called “Healthe Space” lights -- which “provide real-time mitigation of harmful pathogens and viruses,” the release said.

According to the company, the lights are mounted on the ceiling and give off general light as well as “far-UVC 222 sanitizing light to clean air and surfaces.”

Eighteen of the Healthe Space lights are being installed throughout the restaurant, in the dining and bar areas, as well as in other buildings on the property.

“Of utmost importance to us is that we provide a safe environment so our guests and employees have the opportunity to feel a sense of normalcy and well-being that has been shaken by COVID-19,” Thomas Nye, The Blind Horse’s general manager and master winemaker, said in a statement.

“Real time mitigation of the virus has been our goal since this crisis began,” Nye added. “The suite of safety protocols and technology that we are installing is extensive and unprecedented in our industry. Our customers have come to expect The Blind Horse to be a leader, and we are proud to be at the forefront in utilizing this technology in the restaurant and winery industry.”

In June, researchers from Columbia University Irving Medical Center found that far-UVC light kills the coronavirus safely, without harming human tissue.

According to the study, which was published in “Scientific Reports” -- 99.9% of two coronaviruses that were exposed to far-UVC light were killed.

“The Blind Horse is exhausting all procedures, products and processes to create a safer hospitality experience and to lessen the impact of our current climate,” Nye said. “Everyone is seeking a positive way forward to inspire our struggling industry. The cost, especially for a small business, is daunting. Our customers and staff appreciate all the time, money and effort to create a safer environment.”

Aside from the new lights, The Blind Horse has also implemented other health technologies including ultraviolet lighting treatments, improved air systems and ozone treatments at night. Servers at The Blind Horse also wear copper woven masks that have an additional layer of “antimicrobial protection,” the release said.