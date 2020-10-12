Reservations at Singapore Airlines' Restaurant A30, where guests eat in a grounded jet, sell out in half hour

It’s a statement we never thought we’d print on this website, yet here it is: The demand for airline food has reached unprecedented levels.

Singapore Airlines has confirmed that seatings for its upcoming “Restaurant A380” — a limited-time dining experience hosted inside its grounded Airbus A380 at the Singapore Changi Airport, and featuring dishes from the carrier’s in-flight menu — have sold out within a half-hour of being made available to the public on Monday.

The airline is now reportedly looking at options to “potentially accommodate” those who missed out, according to a statement obtained by Bloomberg.

Singapore Airlines had announced this new “experience” less than two weeks ago, touting it as one of three “unique activities that would allow us to engage with our fans and customers” amid the pandemic. Additional “experiences” included family-friendly tours of the carrier's training facility, to start in late November, and its SIA@Home meal kits, for those who want to try recreating the airline’s cuisine at home.

“These experiences offer something for everyone — from frequent flyers who miss our world-class in-cabin products and service, to couples and families who want an exclusive dining experience, and parents who are after an enjoyable activity-filled day with their children during the school holidays,” Singapore Airlines wrote in a press release issued on Sept. 29.

All three of these experience also came about after the airline ditched an idea to operate “flights to nowhere” amid concerns of the environmental impact of such trips.

However, it was the carrier’s idea for in-aircraft dining that really took off. In addition to dishes from the Singapore Airlines in-flight menu, guests at Restaurant A380 will be served international cuisine created specifically for the two-night event. Diners will also be treated to a pre-meal tour of the A380, as well as in-flight entertainment options while they eat. Upon leaving, each will receive take-home souvenirs from the airline, too.

And the cost of this extremely plane dinner? Depending on the cabin class, prices range between $53.50 SGD (around $40) for Economy Class to $642 SGD (around $473) for a private Suite. Frequent flyers are also allowed to pay with their points.

The two-night event will take place Oct. 24 and Oct. 25.

A representative for Singapore Airlines was not immediately available to confirm its potential plans for additional seatings or experiences, nor whether the servers will periodically kick the back of the diners' seats, to truly recreate the experience of eating on a commercial airliner.