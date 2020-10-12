Taco shop employee loses job after tweet about tampering with Charleston city council member's food

Unfortunately, this is something to ‘taco bout.

A foodservice worker in South Carolina is out of a job after tweeting about tampering with a local city council member’s meal.

On Saturday, an unnamed worker formerly employed at Taco Boy in Charleston posted a disturbing message to Twitter that alluded to interference with District 10 Councilman Harry Griffin’s food, WCSC reports.

"Harry Griffin came to my restaurant tonight I asked the kitchen to put bleach on his food but I don't think they did," the Taco Boy employee allegedly wrote, per a screenshot shared by WBTV.

Following the claim, Griffin has since filed reports with the Charleston Police Department and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, according to WCSC.

On Sunday, a spokesperson for Taco Boy announced that the employee who made the threat had been fired, emphasizing that the restaurant’s commitment to food and customer safety remained paramount.

“Thank you to everyone for bringing information to our attention today regarding a tweet questioning our food and employee[']s behavior. We value food and customer safety above all else,” the representative wrote on the Facebook page for the taqueria’s Charleston location. “The individual responsible for the original tweet understands the egregious nature of her social media post and we have jointly concluded that the she will no longer be employed with our organization.

“As a community of businesses, we value respect, inclusivity and civility and will always encourage our team members to act accordingly,” they added.