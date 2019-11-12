Wine thief caught sampling various bottles on grocery store security cameras

This shopper apparently has extremely particular tastes when it comes to wine.

Bizarre footage shows a man at a supermarket in Thailand opening various bottles of wine and taking sips from each bottle before settling on a purchase. Based on the video, he seems to have trouble finding a bottle of wine that he likes.

The incident occurred in a grocery store in the northern part of the country in early November, Newsflare reports. According to the store, the unidentified man drank about $60 worth of wine.

Store employees reportedly found the empty bottles lined up on the floor. After checking the security tapes, they contacted the police.

Newsflare reports that the man ultimately chose a bottle of Argentinian white wine, which he brought to the counter and purchased. He apparently did not offer any money for the sampled bottles of wine.

It has not been reported which wines he sampled and rejected.

While this incident definitely isn’t one of the more sanitary moments in beverage history, it's arguably not the grossest example of drinking caught on camera.

In September, Nick Griffiths, an explorer from the U.K., took a shot of whiskey with his own amputated, mummified toe in it. Griffiths, who lost three toes to frostbite two winters ago, had donated his amputated big toe to the Downtown Hotel in Dawson City, Yukon Territory — home of the creepy "Sourtoe Cocktail," which consists of a shot of whiskey with a mummified human toe in it.

The hotel has long been collecting donations of mummified toes for the cocktail, which has become infamous among adventurous foodies. Griffiths is just one of many patrons to be included among current members of the “Sourtoe Cocktail Club," although he is one of only several who have also contributed their toes.

Patrons of the Downtown Hotel aren’t supposed to drink the toe itself, but instead "kiss it" by taking the shot and letting the toe touch their lips. However, the bar apparently has a problem with toes disappearing. So, when Griffiths’ toe was donated, it was a big deal, especially when he agreed to take a shot garnished with his own toe.