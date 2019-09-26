Crowd cheers as man drinks 'Sourtoe Cocktail' made with his amputated toe

A man who promised to drink his amputated toe has made good on his promise.

Specifically, Nick Griffiths took a shot of whiskey with his amputated and mummified toe in it. Now, he can officially claim to be both a member of and contributor to the “Sourtoe Cocktail Club.”

Griffiths, who lost three toes to frostbite two winters ago, had donated his amputated big toe to the Downtown Hotel in Dawson City, Yukon Territory -- home of the creepy cocktail which consists of a shot of whiskey with a mummified human toe in it.

Obviously, people aren’t supposed to drink the toe itself, but instead "kiss it" by taking the shot and letting the toe touch their lips. However, the bar apparently has a problem with toes disappearing. So, when Griffiths’ toe was donated, it was a big deal, especially when he agreed to take a shot garnished with his own toe.

“Yes, we had a large crowd come out, including the local radio station doing a live-on-location broadcast to watch Nick Griffiths down the Sourtoe Cocktail with his own toe,” a representative for the hotel told Fox News.

“There was lots of cheering and applause with a number of the patrons excited to be among the first to do the shot with the new big toe,” the rep added. “Everyone wanted their picture taken with Nick and he autographed their Sourtoe Cocktail certificates. He was very accommodating and friendly with them.”

The hotel’s resident “toemaster,” Terry Lee, was reportedly “delighted about the whole thing and how well everything went.”

“We will certainly be adding a picture of Nick to our Sourtoe Wall of Fame in the bar,” the rep confirmed. “And yes, we are always on the lookout for new toes and welcome any toe-nations!”

Griffiths, of Greater Manchester, England, had the toes amputated due to frostbite while competing in the Yukon Arctic Ultra Race. As he was being treated at a local hospital, the former Royal Marine remembered a strange advertisement he saw just before the race.

“It said: ‘Had frostbite? We want your toes,’” Griffiths told The Guardian. “I thought it was a bit of a joke, really.”

But the ad was very real, as the Downtown Hotel is always on the lookout for frostbitten toes to garnish their signature drink. The hotel’s bar has been serving up the drink since 1973.

And according to the bar’s rules, anyone who orders is tasked with touching the toe to their lips in order to join the “Sourtoe Cocktail Club.” Customers are told, “You can drink it fast, you can drink it slow, but your lips must touch the toe.” Over 90,000 brave souls have completed the challenge to earn a certificate of completion, the New York Post reports.

