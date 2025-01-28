Your problems with alcohol might be far more than a hangover

Nausea, headaches, sensitivity to light and sound are all common symptoms of a hangover, and most of these will go away over time as the body works to process alcohol.

But it might not just be a hangover, a doctor told Fox News Digital. These symptoms could be something else – such as an alcohol allergy or alcohol intolerance.

"If you feel awful after drinking alcohol, it's not always just a hangover," Dr. Raj Dasgupta of California told Fox News Digital.

"While a hangover is the most common reaction to overindulging, some people might actually be dealing with alcohol intolerance or even an alcohol allergy, both of which can feel very different."

Dasgupta specializes in internal medicine with Huntington Health in the Los Angeles area.

A hangover, Dasgupta said, "is what happens when you drink more alcohol than your body can handle. It's a combination of dehydration, electrolyte imbalance, inflammation and your liver working overtime to process alcohol."

Hangovers can sometimes be avoided, he said, "if you pace yourself and stay hydrated."

Alcohol intolerance is a reaction that happens quickly, often within minutes.

One thing that cannot be avoided for certain people, however, is alcohol intolerance.

"Alcohol intolerance is a reaction that happens quickly, often within minutes of having even a small amount of alcohol," he said.

Those with an alcohol intolerance have an enzyme deficiency, Dasgupta said, and are unable to break down alcohol.

"Common symptoms include flushing (especially in the face), a stuffy nose, nausea and a racing heartbeat," he said. "This isn't about drinking too much. It's your body signaling that it can't handle alcohol well at all."

While "much rarer" than a hangover or alcohol intolerance, a person who is feeling sick after drinking alcohol might be suffering from an alcohol allergy, Dasgupta told Fox News Digital.

"An alcohol allergy is much rarer but also more serious," he said. "It's an immune response to something in the drink, such as barley, wheat, yeast or sulfites."

A person who has an allergy to alcohol will have a reaction "almost immediately" after consuming it.

"Symptoms might include hives, swelling, difficulty breathing, stomach pain or even anaphylaxis," he said — which can be life-threatening.

"So it's critical to seek medical help if they occur," Dasgupta said.

However, if a person is feeling fine until the morning after, he or she most likely has a hangover, Dasgupta said — and it will go away with time.

Still, "if [symptoms] show up right after drinking, pay attention," he said.

"Flushing and mild discomfort may point to intolerance, while anything involving swelling or breathing trouble is likely an allergy and warrants immediate medical attention," he said.

"When in doubt, talk to your doctor. They can help you figure it out and stay safe."