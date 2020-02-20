How to pair wine with Girl Scout cookies

Cookies and milk just grew up.

Girl Scout cookie season is upon us – and what better way to celebrate than by combining them with alcohol?

Barefoot Wine’s winemaker Jen Wall shares with Fox News the perfect wines to sip with the limited-time treats – which, if anything else, will add a touch of class while you’re feverishly tearing through boxes of Thin Mints.

WHY GIRL SCOUT COOKIES HAVE DIFFERENT NAMES IN DIFFERENT REGIONS

Shortbread

Shortbread fans love a buttery treat. So, Wall suggests pairing with a buttery wine, like a Chardonnay, which is rich and decadent like the cookie itself.

Thin Mint

If you’re a Thin Mint lover, Wall recommends pairing the Girl Scout’s signature cookie with a rich and juicy Malbec, which boasts “hints of cocoa in the aromas and flavors,” making it a perfect match for the chocolate mint goodie.

Samoas/Caramel deLites

Coconut, caramel and chocolate make up these delectable chewy treats. So what better wine than an equally tasty and complex wine? Wall chose the Bubbly Brut Rose for its “blend of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay [which] pairs nicely with the chocolate whereas the Chardonnay in the blend pairs well with the coconut.”

Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich

Peanut butter and Pinot Noir – a pair probably as iconic as peanut butter and jelly, seeing as the latter has fruity “aromas and flavors of cherry and cranberry that pair wonderfully” with these special sandwich cookies, Wall shares.

Tagalongs/Peanut Butter Patties

This cookie packs a bunch of peanut butter – and chocolate. To match it, Wall says to pick a wine that can stand up. “Cabernet Sauvignon is bold, has a velvety texture and jammy fruit flavors. These jammy flavors perfectly complement the flavors in peanut butter and chocolate cookies.”

A bright citrusy cookie calls for an equally bright wine. Wall chose a floral Pinot Grigio that is “vibrant and has beautiful lemon aromas” to enhance the already sweet and punchy flavors of the iced shortbread confection.

Toffee-tastic

Though a newer cookie on the block, the crunchy snack still has found its match in a Brut Cuvee Bubbly. According to Wall, the crisp sparkler offers flavors of green apple and fresh peaches. Bright citrus notes linger after the dry finish – much like chewy toffee likely stuck to your teeth.