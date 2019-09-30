Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fast Food
Published

Whataburger debuts burger for late (or early) eaters

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 30Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 30

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 30 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Burgers: they’re what’s for breakfast.

Whataburger is debuting a new menu item at 11 o'clock tonight. That’s the perfect time for it because the new burger is suited for both late-night snacking and early-morning breakfast.

The Breakfast Burger will be served from 11 p.m. until 11 a.m. and features Creamy Pepper Sauce, hash browns, cheese, egg and bacon.

The Breakfast Burger will be served from 11 p.m. until 11 a.m. and features Creamy Pepper Sauce, hash browns, cheese, egg and bacon. (Whataburger)

DOMINO'S AUSTRALIA HIRING GARLIC BREAD TASTE-TESTER

In a press release sent to Fox News, the new burger was described as, ”a 100 percent beef patty, Whataburger’s one-of-a-kind Creamy Pepper Sauce, two slices of savory bacon, a freshly-cracked egg, three crispy hash browns, and American cheese, all conveniently sandwiched in a 4” bun. The Creamy Pepper Sauce is also available as a dipping sauce.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The Breakfast Burger will only be available for a limited time. Also, being a breakfast item, it will only be served from 11 p.m. until 11 a.m. Prices reportedly vary by market.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

“Anytime we talk about the Breakfast Burger, people get really, really excited,” said Whataburger Vice President of Marketing and Innovation Rich Scheffler. “This is a hearty creation, and some of our customers said they would drive out of their way to get this. We’re excited to be able to offer a unique item for our fans to enjoy whether they’re fueling up for their day or enjoying a late-night meal.”