Whataburger debuts burger for late (or early) eaters

Burgers: they’re what’s for breakfast.

Whataburger is debuting a new menu item at 11 o'clock tonight. That’s the perfect time for it because the new burger is suited for both late-night snacking and early-morning breakfast.

In a press release sent to Fox News, the new burger was described as, ”a 100 percent beef patty, Whataburger’s one-of-a-kind Creamy Pepper Sauce, two slices of savory bacon, a freshly-cracked egg, three crispy hash browns, and American cheese, all conveniently sandwiched in a 4” bun. The Creamy Pepper Sauce is also available as a dipping sauce.”

The Breakfast Burger will only be available for a limited time. Also, being a breakfast item, it will only be served from 11 p.m. until 11 a.m. Prices reportedly vary by market.

“Anytime we talk about the Breakfast Burger, people get really, really excited,” said Whataburger Vice President of Marketing and Innovation Rich Scheffler. “This is a hearty creation, and some of our customers said they would drive out of their way to get this. We’re excited to be able to offer a unique item for our fans to enjoy whether they’re fueling up for their day or enjoying a late-night meal.”