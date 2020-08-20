Wendy's is now making terrible touch-ups to its followers' Twitter photos

Anything can happen on a fast-food chain’s social media account — especially if that account belongs to Wendy's.

While most restaurants would want their Twitter feed filled with posts promoting their food, Wendy’s recently took things in a different direction. Apparently, whoever runs the Wendy’s account was practicing one of their new talents, and wanted to show off.

“Been working on the ol' Photoshop skills. Hit us up and we’ll spice up your profile pic,” wrote Wendy’s on Twitter. With social media being what it is, there was no shortage of people willing to submit their pics for the fast-food chain to mess with.

The original post has received over 89,000 likes and has been commented on over 6,000 times.

Keeping in line with the humorous tone of the original post, most of the "spiced up" profile pictures involve random photos of Wendy’s menu items crudely pasted onto the image. While some users seemingly joked about their photos being hard to touch up, most responders just seemed to eager to see what Wendy’s would do their face (or, whatever it was that they had used in their profile picture).

Meanwhile, Wendy’s is no newcomer to wacky antics on social media. Fox News previously reported that the fast-food chain got into a social media beef with Burger King in January, which began when Burger King posted a photo of the eponymous mascot standing in front of a Wendy’s, holding a cardboard sign that read “Roses are red, violets are blue, patties are round.” To which Wendy’s promptly delivered a KO to BK: “Looked who dropped by to see what Spicy Nuggets were supposed to taste like,” Wendy’s replied.

Fox News' Alexandra Deabler contributed to this report.